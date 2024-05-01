Lyft: Ready To Ride - Initiating A Buy Rating

Emanuel M Schwermer/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is said to report 1Q24 in early May, and I’m initiating Lyft with a buy rating ahead of earnings. In my opinion, management’s efforts to improve top-line growth and shrink operating loss will support active ride expansion and the expansion of an already loyal customer base.

Lyft, founded in 2012 and made public in 2019, is a ride-hailing service that operates in the US and Canada. Although Lyft doesn’t have the biggest market share, it's a close second to its biggest competitor, Uber (UBER), in the US ride-hailing market. Uber's market dominance seemed unchallenged until the 'cancel Uber' campaign, a turning point that allowed Lyft to increase its market share from 22% to 33% in the US between 2017 and 2018. Since then, we’ve seen Lyft’s market share challenged, from 29% in 2020 during the pandemic to 24% in 2023.

I’m not too concerned about the volatile market share because I think Lyft is still positioning itself in the peer group under CEO David Risher and will exit 2024 better than it entered it. My optimism is based on my belief in two factors: 1. revenue per active ride and active rides will increase in 2H24 due to new initiatives, and 2. management’s discipline with cost-cutting measures will pay off in lower net loss.

I expect better active ride growth due to initiatives like Women+ Connect and the on-time pickup promise, which tap into an untouched market; I think Lyft’s go-to-market strategy under Risher will show more upside in 2024.

Lyft’s Value Proposition

Lyft’s main source of revenue is its ride-hailing service. According to the 4Q23 earnings report, mobility gross bookings surged to $3.7B, a 17% YoY increase in 4Q24, and active rides numbers also grew by 10%, compared to $3.5B in 3Q23, up 15% YoY. Revenue also showed an upward trajectory, reaching $1B in 1Q23, $1.02B in 2Q23, $1.15B in 3Q24, $5.1B in 3Q23, and $1.2B in 4Q23.

According to the 4Q23 transcript, Lyft believes that “customer obsession” is a strong driving force for profitable growth, and I agree. In 2024, the company is focusing on three different areas: continuous innovation, rideshare perfection, and partnership-driven growth. I see more momentum for Lyft due to its go-to-market strategy, mainly the following two:

Women+ Connect: “The only game in town”

The best example of continuous innovation, in my opinion, is Women + Connect, which was introduced in September of 2023. According to 4Q23, the feature matches women with non-binary drivers; a concept that’s seeing growing demand in the U.S. and Canada. Over a month after the launch, Lyft expanded the service from only five early access cities to an additional 50 and is currently available in over 295 cities in the US market. The feature is Lyft’s highest-rated feature, with over 7 million rides completed; management is seeing “67% of eligible drivers opting in and keeping the feature on 99% of the time”. As of their last earnings call, Lyft is the “only game in town” and is thus venturing into a new market, which can help top-line growth and expand its customer base. After Uber’s several reports of sexual harassment, I believe many people appreciated it when Lyft gave women a safe space to have one less thing to worry about.

How to make $100 in 11 Minutes

Lyft’s biggest selling point since going public has been its focus on perfecting the rideshare experience for both drivers and riders; that’s why Risher said the company wouldn’t consider tapping into the delivery market, noting “... by the way, we’re not also in the business of delivering pizzas and tuna-fish sandwiches…So, you can be pretty sure when you get in our car you’re not going to have to deal with that issue that maybe the guy just dropped off a tuna sandwich at an Uber Eats house." An example of Lyft’s “rideshare perfection” is the launching of its “on-time pickup promise.” The idea is that if a customer orders a car to the airport, and it fails to arrive in 10 minutes, Lyft will pay the customer $100 as compensation for time wasted. The observed results were outstanding, as airport rides grew 37% year-over-year during Thanksgiving week. People caught the bait, but come on, who wouldn’t?

Why I’m not too worried about pricing wars

In my opinion, Lyft doesn’t have pricing power as it had to lower to compete against Uber and avoid getting cannibalized in a price war across its offering classes. Lyft offerings include a few classes, and they differ by city. One is Original Lyft, which offers rides in regular cars and can accommodate up to 3 passengers. The second is Lyft XL, which fits up to 5 people. As for Lyft Lux, it’s a luxury service with premium black cars. Lyft also offers other classes, such as Lyft Bikes, Lyft Scooters, and rentals. Lyft fares depend on many factors, including service type, location, and demand. Lowering prices yielded excellent results in 3Q23, as it helped increase the number of active members by 8.2%. Despite not having pricing power, I think Lyft is still adapting to the market and building its long-term profitability strategy to maintain its loyal customer base.

In my opinion, Lyft’s financial health is another bonus. The company’s financial health is intact and improving with net loss down to $12.1M versus 114.3M a quarter prior and 422.2M in a year ago-quarter. Risher shut down last year’s rumors and said the company wasn’t for sale. He has since implemented cost-effective strategies and reduced net loss. I see further growth for Lyft as Risher’s efforts are already paying off through significant improvement in the company’s financial health and net loss reduction, as seen in the following tables from 4Q23.

LYFT 4Q23 Results

Together, we’re stronger

According to the 4Q23 transcript, Lyft has also been focusing on partnership-driven growth, which I think is a positive for the long term. Part of the issue with Lyft is that they’re not as well rooted as Uber; I think the introduction of partnership as a bigger priority will help turn that around. Lyft's partnerships with Starbucks, Amazon, and Apple will provide new revenue streams and, in my opinion, spur more expansion, leading to better active rides.

I'm most excited about Lyft’s partnership with Oracle (ORCL) and Nielsen, which came as Lyft implemented in-app video ads back in August of last year and is expecting new revenue streams as a result. According to 4Q23, Lyft’s active users are currently at 22.4 million, and according to the company, riders check the Lyft app an average of 9 times when on a ride; the latter increases viewability standards by around 14% above other industry averages. The ad monetization is on my radar, but I’m not betting much on it for the near term, as it's not yet clear when it will start generating revenue.

What could go wrong?

My main concern for Lyft is competitor Uber. But hear me out: Uber already adopted its diversification strategy to support revenue growth and expansion, and Lyft is in the process of doing one thing and doing it well, which is ride-sharing. According to recent Statista projections, the ride-hailing market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years globally, and revenue is to reach US$165.60bn by our current year. The following graph shows ride-hailing market revenue projections from 2017-2028.

Statista-Ride Hailing Revenue and Revenue Change

Other concerns are the geographical presence limitations compared to Uber. Since Lyft is only present in the US and Canada, rider numbers can only go up so much. In my opinion, expansion to markets with high transportation demand, such as the Asian markets, would be the best next step.

What’s next?

Lyft is up 15.5% YTD, although, over the past month, it has been underperforming Uber and the S&P500. This doesn’t worry me, and I see more upside to consensus. As per 4Q23, Lyft forecasts gross bookings of $3.5B to $3.6B, adjusted EBITDA of $50 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 1.4% to 1.5%. The current average consensus of revenue is $1.16B. In my opinion, we will continue to see an upward trend in top-line growth and exceedance of guidance and consensus in the next quarter. The graph below shows Lyft's stock in comparison to S&P500 and Uber at the one-month mark.

In my opinion, you should buy the pullback this month as I see further growth in top-line and active riders numbers in the next quarter due to moves like see Women+ Connect and its new support in the diversification strategy.