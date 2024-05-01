Wirestock

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) (OTCQX:DLAKY) stock has been falling since I rated the stock a buy in May 2023. The German airline stock saw its market cap decline by nearly 28% while the broader markets gained 23%. I generally do like the prudent execution by management to recover the airline and its balance sheet. However, we do see the airline, like many others, being plagued by a multitude of industry dynamics as well as macroeconomic pressures. In this report, I discuss the risk factors for Lufthansa, its most recent earnings and revise its price target.

What Are The Risk Factors For Lufthansa?

One risk factor that did affect Lufthansa quite a bit was widespread strikes in Germany over the past months. I believe that chances of strikes have reduced as unions have reached collective labor agreements including Lufthansa which agreed on a new CLA for 19,000 cabin crew members and for its ground staff. Reaching new CLAs reduces the risk of staff, but it inflates risks elsewhere. The new risk in my view is increasingly the high cost structure of many airlines, while there is little to no stretch in unit revenues. This holds particularly true for European airlines, where the economy of the Eurozone has pretty much been flat-lining since the Russian invasion. On top of that, Lufthansa is one of the airlines that is suffering from the Pratt & Whitney GTF issues. Currently, 10 percent of the A220 fleet is parked while nearly a third of the Airbus A320neo fleet is parked.

Lufthansa Flights and Earnings Impacted By Strike

Lufthansa's revenues grew 5% in Q1 2024, but its adjusted EBIT grew from a €273 million loss to an €849 million loss, driven by €350 million in strike-related costs. Excluding the strike, we would have seen the Q1 loss widen to €499 million, primarily reflecting €148 million in lower adjusted EBIT added from the cargo business. The strikes also impacted booking intake in weeks 8 through 13, which led to lower cash flow from bookings.

The passenger airlines of the Lufthansa Group reported 7% revenue growth, which shows some unfavorable growth compared to the 12% expansion in capacity. Direct compensation payments for flight delays and compensations increased €64 million year-on-year, driven by the strikes. Excluding this impact, the revenue growth would have been 8%, which still does not compare favorably but also includes an impact from the continued normalization in cargo rates which affected the revenue generation in leased belly capacity on passenger airplanes. Operating expenses increased 11% driven by €225 million in higher staff costs, €103 million in higher MRO expenses, and €130 million in higher fees and charges. These cost item deltas added up to €458 million and if we consider the topline pressure from the strikes and the $381 million EBIT reduction year-on-year, it can quite clearly be seen how pressuring the higher cost profile is already becoming. The company did manage to reduce unit costs excluding strike impact by 1.8%, but that obviously doesn't weigh favorably against the unit revenue decline.

The logistics business, which includes Lufthansa Cargo, continues to book significantly weaker results. Revenues declined 16% despite a 7% expansion in capacity. Adjusted EBIT had a negative wing of €173 million, including a €25 million strike impact. The normalization in yield is an industry-wide trend, but the big question is where the unit rates and yields will stabilize. Recent comments from DSV A/S management suggest that some stabilization is expected by the end of the year, the big question is at which price point the stabilization will occur, and a big moving item there seems to be the macroeconomic conditions in Europe and demand from the Asia-Pacific region.

The MRO segment reported revenue growth driven by higher flight cycles across the industry driving services and parts sales. However, none of this translated to the bottom line, primarily driven by the impact the strike had on productivity.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aims For A Hot Summer Season

Lufthansa is leaning heavily on a good summer to reach its targets. However, for the second quarter and full year, we continue to see unit revenues trending down and unit costs trending up slightly, putting even more pressure on robust capacity management. For the full year, the company now envisions to be 92% recovered in terms of capacity rather than 94%. This is, of course, driven by the impact of the strike, but I believe it also reflects the challenging cost profile that airlines are facing now and capacity needs to be deployed prudently. FY25 adjusted EBIT has been brought down by €500 million to €2.2 billion, which shows that there is an additional €150 million pressure beyond the strike impact in Q1.

Lufthansa Debt Maturity Profile Looks Manageable

Currently, Lufthansa has €8.3 billion in balance sheet liquidity and a €2.5 billion revolver. So, with its liquidity position, it can pay its debt through 2028. While that might seem comfortable, it needs to be pointed out that continued weakening in operating conditions could put pressure on Lufthansa's cash flow generation. So, with the current lack of upside on unit revenues while costs have risen, a prudent capacity and yield management plan is required to ultimately maintain strong liquidity and debt levels. Last year, Lufthansa announced the sale of AirPlus in a €450 million deal, which is expected to close this year and should help the company reduce its debt position.

Is Lufthansa Stock A Buy?

While I previously have been bullish on the prospects of Lufthansa stock, I am dialing back my expectations based on a higher cost basis, lack of upside in unit revenues and continued pressures from declining cargo earnings. Currently, the cost and demand landscapes are too uncertain to be bullish on Lufthansa stock. As a result, I am rating the stock a hold, as the upside towards 2025 is also not attractive when weighing it against the uncertainties.

Conclusion: Lufthansa Cost Basis Makes It Less Attractive

The first quarter earnings contained a significant impact from the strikes in Germany. While I believe management has been deleveraging Lufthansa's balance sheet extremely well, the stock does not provide a compelling investment opportunity. Combining the lack of upside in unit revenues with the challenging demand environment, rising costs and the strike impact, I believe that Lufthansa stock lacks sufficient upside while risks are plenty.

