I don't know if any of us has seen a possibility like this in technology in a really long time, for sure since the cloud, perhaps since the internet." -Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had blockbuster first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, largely because of the successful integration of AI functionality into the company's Amazon Web Services, or AWS, profit driver. But in addition to the spectacular cloud numbers, the firm also got a firm-wide margin in the double digits for the first time in its history. Maturity for Amazon means something very different from what maturity means for the rest of this stock market. Amazon is really two massive businesses bootstrapped together. And this earnings report indicated that both are humming.

Amazon beat profit expectations by 15 cents, a meaningful upside beat on earnings.

The firm also increased revenue by 13% to $143.3 billion, ahead of the $142.5 projected.

Free cash flow improvement was almost startling. There was an outflow of $3.3 billion for the year ending in March 2023. For the last year, there was an inflow of $50.1 billion.

Amazon has proved not only that doubters about the viability of its cloud business were wrong, but also that Amazon's "all AI models welcome" approach to AWS AI monetization seems incredibly successful in this early stage of AI development.

Amazon's new suite of AI tools was thought to be behind Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) but this earnings report seems to show there's enough growth and demand to go around at this early stage of the AI revolution and that monetization is happening quicker than many believed possible.

I recommended Amazon on September 7th, at a fortuitous time for the stock. It has more than doubled the performance of the S&P 500 (SP500) since that time. I've always enjoyed writing about Amazon's unique rise to the top of American commerce. When we refer to Big Tech, normally, we mostly refer to the prodigious size of the market caps of these companies. Unlike most of Big Tech, though, Amazon competes directly with more mature companies, and it routinely outcompetes them to the benefit of the consumer. This is its essence as a corporate entity.

But Amazon is the only firm among the Magnificent Seven that has spread so thoroughly throughout the U.S. economy. But what is truly remarkable is that this behemoth, so ingrained into our economy, and often considered the laggard of Big Tech, was able to put up such prolific quarters that show that AI monetization is occurring faster than most analysts thought possible. The consistent beating of expectations by firms involved in the vanguard of the AI technological trend has now become very hard to deny.

Rather than disappoint, Tech earnings have essentially beaten expectations across the board. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) missed badly, but still rallied on optimism around FSD and CEO Elon Musk showing more alacrity. But Amazon's reach into the real economy and its lead in the cloud means it has as valuable and competitive a tool chest to bring to the AI arms race as any competitor. The surprise success of its AI strategy and its new consumer-friendly tools that facilitate the building of customized generative AI models is likely to continue to prove very accretive to shareholders over the coming quarters.

Amazon's results were the fireworks that many bears said wouldn't be possible this quarter after such a run of prolific outperformance. Many speculated Big Tech would simply not be able to "save the market." However, in the case of Amazon, Meta, and Google which are all heavily exposed to the real economy, it appears that a persistently strong economy and U.S. consumers are helping to bolster things on one end of the equation.

What's the other end of the equation? Well, it's a thoughtful and capable implementation of artificial intelligence, and that is allowing Amazon's most important AWS segment to grow at a faster clip than anyone imagined possible a little over a year ago.

As you can see above, the operating income growth has gone parabolic. This is a familiar sight across various elements of the Technology complex that are involved in generative AI. Against the doubts, Amazon was able to prove again that it can effectively compete with its higher-margin peers and shoo them off the top cloud spot. Even though Amazon has had a great run-up since I recommended it last September, this recent earnings report shows something that has been a reality of the stock market for the last three decades or so: you want to be a long-term owner of Amazon. It's excellent for your financial health.

Understanding Amazon's Valuation

There are plenty of ways to slice and dice Technology companies concerning valuation. I think Michael Mauboussin and Dan Callahan have made a compelling argument on why the typical multiples used for relative valuation are sending less signal. While Amazon is often overvalued relative to its mega-cap peers when using the P/E ratio, you can see it is in the middle of the pack when using Price/Cash Flow.

This is a particularly important insight in the case of Amazon, which might seem richly valued compared to its mega-cap peers when using this P/E ratio or the EV/EBITDA ratio. Both of these ratios are generally pretty high for Amazon, given that the company's margins have been so razor-thin. The firm has defied logic, it has simply forced the investing world to see its way.

The company's size, revenue, and staying power help compensate for the thin margins in the areas of the real economy that Amazon has spread its tentacles. So, it comes down to the cloud segment, and the cloud segment is humming and showing an AI-driven strength that has certainly caught the attention of shareholders.

Many tech companies trade at huge multiples, but none has the huge footprint of Amazon's physical assets. And as worries about inflation rise again, and the consumer shows initial signs of tiring, Amazon has some attractive countercyclical aspects compared to its peers.

Amazon competes on price and has always been about the connection with the consumer as much as with the shareholder. As consumer stress inevitably mounts, Amazon's value proposition increases.

Now that Amazon has its tentacles on various real assets all throughout the real economy, a large proportion of these act as a natural inflation hedge.

So, in the event of persistent or recurring inflation, Amazon may have some protective characteristics.

One of the key risks in Amazon's stock is that the AWS cloud segment accounts for a small portion of total revenue, but a high proportion of total profits. This means forecasting errors in AWS can cause big earnings misses.

However, when growth is accelerating in the cloud segment and when that growth is spurned along by value-adding AI capabilities that re-injected life into the market-leaders product, well, that cuts the other way.

If Amazon's cloud segment remains market leader and competitive for the foreseeable future, there should be minimal pressure on Amazon's valuation, especially since much of its business is very different.

The digitized networks these companies acquired rapidly allowed for unparalleled price growth in their shares. But the only truly massive company among the Magnificent Seven, in terms of assets and employees, is Amazon. It is the nation's second-largest employer and has endless warehouses, truck fleets, and grocery stores in addition to its high-margin cloud segment.

Even with the limitations in relative valuation, if you look at Amazon on an intrinsic value basis, it is clearly undervalued. As I mentioned earlier in the article, one of the keys to outsized success in the stock market has been to own Amazon for the long term. When I own a stock for the long term, I tend to put a little more weight on the longer-dated DCFs, or discounted cash flows. Furthermore, even with the 5-year view, Amazon is shown to be fairly valued.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

There is always a risk that rapid technological developments rapidly leave Amazon in the dust. However, many speculated this is what was occurring, and this earnings report has essentially silenced that assertion. Of course, with mounting upward rate pressures, even though Amazon might be intrinsically fairly valued, it can still be subject to valuation risk given its relative valuation to much of the market. I still would point out, though, that the firm's asset intensity provides a nice natural in-built hedge against inflation.

The main risk to Amazon in my estimation is that the economy could go South. The consumer has proven resilient, but their stores are never unlimited and while wealthy consumers have kept up consumption in some areas, the natural laws of economic gravity will eventually come to roost. When they do, they can put pressure on Amazon's more traditional businesses that operate at lower margins. Of course, we saw this play out during the pandemic.

A strengthening U.S. dollar is always a potential headwind for a mega-scale international Technology company like Amazon. I will monitor this risk closely.

Commercial Real Estate blow-up causes a credit event.

Inflation continues trending higher or staying put.

Increased political risk during an election year.

Fed policy error or banking crisis reignites.

Overall, I see any of these risks blowing and causing economic weakness as the main potential impediment to Amazon's upside over the coming quarters given the runaway success in the cloud business and the increasing buy-in of Amazon's particular approach to helping companies realize the benefits of artificial intelligence.

Conclusion

The real economy stability compliments the higher margin cloud segment, which has shown re-accelerating growth. Many observers of the artificial intelligence revolution that is occurring make false equivalencies to the internet boom of the 1990s. In many ways, the commercial nature of this technology revolution is almost exactly the opposite. Rather than low barriers to entry and investor gains being concentrated in venture capital firms, now Big Tech is investing and buying more in the burgeoning AI space than venture competition. The progress of AWS is huge for Amazon's strategy.

Instead of low barriers to entry, there is incredibly high CAPEX necessary and vast product networks and trusted, mature products to integrate into AI services to create the type of monetization that Big Tech is. Open AI is Satya Nadella's hostage, and Big Tech appears perfectly capable of using the indomitable heights of the economy they occupy to monetize artificial intelligence in a way that baffles and leaves even some of the most optimistic analysts in the dust. Rather than small companies getting high valuations with little or no earnings, we have massive companies beating the earnings expectations of the sell-side analysts quarter after quarter.

In a way, Amazon's project was always the most ambitious in some ways, at least for its potential effect on the rest of the economy. Rather than create a software product or hardware product that changed how the consumer interacted with information, Amazon basically put smaller operators out of business on a massive scale.

However, it was always despised by Wall Street for a long-termism that shunned short-term profits in terms of long-term revenue growth. To say Wall Street was wrong and Amazon was correct would be an understatement given the price of the shares over the years. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has only recently eclipsed Amazon's long-term gains among the Tech Titans.

And while some had speculated Amazon was falling behind in the AI race, this recent report indicates that the firm, feared to have fallen behind in artificial intelligence, is no slouch after all. And frankly, Amazon's history of a proven low-margin strategy may make investors less punitive on the firm as it undertakes the highly CAPEX-intensive course necessary to compete in the world's most lucrative ring.