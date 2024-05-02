André Muller/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Even though I love high yields that can be produced from different asset classes such as REITs, Business Development Companies, Or Closed End Funds, there will also be a place in my portfolio for high quality dividend stocks that can provide a growing stream of income but also solid capital appreciation. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is one of those high quality dividend growth stocks that has consistently outperformed expectations. While the current dividend yield is low at 2.3%, the dividend growth rate has remained in the double digits throughout the last decade. This kind of dividend growth has the power to turn a small puddle of dividends into a growing river of cash flow over time.

For some context, ADP provides employer services through cloud-based software and human resource platforms. Some of their services includes payroll, benefits administration, HR and talent management, and human capital management. The company operates through two main segments: Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization, known as PEO. If you work a W2 job, it's likely you've come across some of their services whether it was related to your paychecks or onboarding documentation.

Data by YCharts

We can see that ADP trades near the top of its recent price range. As a result, ADP has a rated valuation score of a D here on Seeking Alpha. Simultaneously, Seeking Alpha's Quant rates it a Buy at these levels. Therefore, I seek to provide more clarity around the value that ADP can continue to provide, as well as discuss the strong financials and potential catalysts that these valuation metrics cannot account for. There is extreme value in the dividend and the potential fair value alone, and I will discuss this as well.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 2.3%. ADP has now crossed into the dividend aristocrat territory by achieving 25 years of consecutive dividend raises without interruption. Not only has the dividend consistently increased, but it did so with a high dividend growth rate. For instance, over the last 3-year period, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.93%. This 12% number stays relatively consistent over longer time periods as well. If we look at the dividend CAGR over a 5 year and 10-year period, it has grown at 12.36% and 12.60% respectively. For a dividend paying stock with a yield below 3%, this is exactly the kind of growth that is ideal for it to be considered as a part of my portfolio.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the dividend has increased by a total over 190% throughout the last decade. This kind of growth is what fuels your yield on cost growth. For example, over a 5-year holding period, your yield on cost would now be about 3.3%. Not only is the dividend growing, but it's also relatively safe. The current dividend payout ratio sits at 55.3%, which closely aligns with the 5-year average payout ratio of 52.65%. The continuation of their dividend is likely considering ADP sits on nearly $4B in cash from operations and an extremely healthy debt interest coverage ratio of 13.9x. For reference, the sector median interest coverage ratio is only 6.87x and the median cash from operations only totals $310M.

Portfolio Visualizer

The dividend growth for ADP has been so strong, we can see how an initial investment of $10,000 would have grown over time. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can back test this growth. The calculation assumes that no additional capital was ever deployed during the time frame. However, it does include dividends being reinvested every quarter. In 2011, your original investment of $10,000 would have netted you about $322 in annual dividend income. Fast-forward to 2023, and you would now be receiving nearly $1,700 in dividend income! This means that over about a decade, your dividend income would have grown by 5x with only dividends reinvested!

Not only would your income have grown, but your position value would now be over $80,000! ADP is the perfect example of a strong dividend growth stock that provides a steadily growing stream of income but also a high level of capital appreciation. This makes ADP a great choice for investors looking to add splashes of income to their portfolio without comprising the growth potential. We can see that over the same time frame, ADP has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a wide margin in total return.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

ADP's price peaked around $270 per share in late 2022. Since then, we have yet to get back to those highs, but the price isn't too far off at the moment. The average Wall St price target for ADP sits at $257.90 per share, which represents a really modest upside of only 6%. The highest price target sits at $280 per share and the lowest is $235 per share. Compared to the sector, ADP looks to be trading at a significant premium. The current forward price to earnings ratio sits at 26.62x compared to the sector median of 21.22x. However, ADP has averaged a P/E ratio of about 28.97 over the last five years.

Using a dividend discount model, we can see if our calculated fair value estimate aligns with these Wall St price targets. To start, I compiled all of the annual dividend amounts starting from 2018. We can see that from 2018 to 2024, the dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 11.32%. For 2024 I used an estimated dividend raise of 5% for the year, totaling an annual payout estimate of $5.41 per share. The dividend raise could actually be much higher than this 5% estimated based on the historical growth, but for the sake of this calculation I wanted to stay conservative.

Author Created

EBITDA growth year over year has averaged 9.97% over the last 5-year period. Similarly, revenue growth year over year has averaged 6.28% over the same time frame. Therefore, I thought an estimated growth rate of 8% is fair and achievable here based on these averages. As a result of these inputs, I come to an estimated fair value of $270.50 per share, which aligns with the previous highs of 2022. This represents a potential upside of over 11% from the current price level. Combine this potential upside with a growing 2.3% dividend yield, and you are looking at the possibility of capturing double-digit gains from these levels.

These estimates, of course, depend on whether ADP can continue to grow revenues on a consistent basis. In addition, this calculation also understates the driving power that catalysts like the inclusion of AI in their products can have on the value of ADP. ADP has beat earnings estimates on a consistent basis for every quarter since Q3 of 2020.

Financials

ADP reported their Q3 earnings on May 1st and the results beat analyst expectations. Revenue grew by 7% year over year, amounting to $5.3B for the quarter, which was $70M higher than expected. Most of this revenue growth came from the Employer Services segment, where the revenue grew by 8%. This growth can be attributed to an increase in their pricing margins that led to higher profitability. This segment's margin increased by 230 basis points, up to 39.6%. In addition, the PEO Services segment saw revenue rise 5% as well, with the average work site employee count growing by 2 - 3%.

Earnings per share came in at $2.88, which is $0.10 higher than expected. For reference, ADP exceeded analyst expectations on a consistent basis for every quarter dating back to fiscal year 2019. This demonstrates the strong growth of the business and how they can continually adapt through market challenges. Adjusted EBIT grew by 12% for the quarter, marking a significant improvement over the prior year's Q3.

ADP Q3 Presentation

I believe that a lot of this growth will continue to be driven by different innovations and improvements to their human capital management HR-based platforms. For example, they have rolled out an improved version of their platform called ADP-Asset, which includes the use of Generative AI. The use of AI here helps their product deliver more actionable insights that can benefit a company's productivity and decision-making processes. While it may seem like a small surface change, the acceptance and adoption of new tech like AI shows that ADP is willing to keep up with the times and use these new opportunities for advancement in solution capabilities to drive growth when possible.

Data by YCharts

Operating in such an efficient manner has led to both increased cash from operations and a higher free cash flow. The trailing twelve months net income amounts to $3,557M which is the largest amount it has ever reached over the last decade. According to the latest 10-Q report, ADP also has about $1,641M in cash and cash equivalents, which means that they sit in a really healthy position to ride out any potential headwinds. Whether it be from a slowing of sales volume or economic conditions, ADP's effective capital management puts them in a place of comfort. This excess of cash could be used to fuel further growth of operations, as well as be used to boost the dividend by a larger percentage.

APP Q3 Presentation

Forward-looking, management expects total ADP revenues to continue growing between 6 - 7%, with the Employer Services segment likely to contribute to the majority of this growth through an increased rate of new business bookings. Client retention in this space currently sits at a high 92.2%, and I imagine that as the macro environment improves, this will increase. In an environment with high-interest rates, companies may be burdened with higher debt interest payments, which may cause them to cut costs where they can. Perhaps in more favorable conditions, this retention rate will grow.

Data by YCharts

Just as a reference point, we can see how the price of ADP started to take off when rates bottomed out after 2020. Conversely, when rates started to rapidly increase in 2022, the price of ADP equalized and stayed in a consistent range. While interest rates aren't expected to come down quite yet, I do believe that we can look to future cuts as a potential catalyst on price movement. A lowered interest rate would mean that companies have more capital available to go towards human capital software that would benefit ADP.

Risk Profile

Although the financials look strong and the dividend growth has been excellent, ADP still remains vulnerable to forces outside of their control. We've seen one of the most rapid increases in interest rates in 2022 and since then, the cost of debt has skyrocketed. This has caused layoffs to happen throughout all sectors and companies to tighten their budgets. In this kind of environment, there is usually a lot less capital that can be allocated towards human resource tools like the ones ADP offers. While they've retained 92% of their current clients, they remain vulnerable to a prolonged high-interest rate environment.

A byproduct of these macro conditions would be losing market share to competitors that may be more cost-efficient. Companies like Paychex (PAYX) or Workday (WDAY) offer a similar portfolio of products and could poach clients if they offered services at a cheaper rate. While these companies may not offer the same value currently as ADP, there's a chance they could hit the market with some new innovations that prove to be more cost-efficient and useful.

Takeaway

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has achieved dividend aristocrat status and offers investors a source of reliable and consistent dividend income. While the price trades near the top end of its recent range, I believe there is still additional upside that can be captured with growth estimated to continue at an average 8% rate. With a fair estimated value of about $270 per share, we are looking at a potential double-digit upside. When you combine this with the strong double-digit dividend growth, you have the opportunity to capture both capital appreciation and a growing source of income. With the strong company financials and increasing free cash flow, ADP sits well positioned to ride out any potential headwinds it may come across. Therefore, I rate ADP as a Buy here.