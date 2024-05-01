The Eurozone Economy Finally Exits Stagnation And Enters Recovery

Summary

  • Eurozone GDP grew by 0.3% in the first quarter, and that’s the strongest growth since the third quarter of 2022 when the energy crisis started.
  • While there is no vigorous rebound in the making, the eurozone economy has clearly entered a better phase with economic recovery, low unemployment and more moderate inflation.
  • With inflation remaining relatively benign at the moment and unemployment at record lows, the economic environment in the eurozone is looking up.

Euro banknotes on the map of Europe, selective focus. Concept for european economy, eurozone countries

Oleg Elkov

By Bert Colijn

The eurozone economy finally showed some meaningful growth again in the first quarter of 2024 after a long period of stagnation since the energy crisis started in the second half of 2022. The economy is profiting

