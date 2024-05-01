AerCap Holdings NV (AER) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 11:22 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) StockAER
SA Transcripts
153.8K Followers

Q1: 2024-05-01 Earnings Summary

EPS of $3.29 beats by $0.90
 | Revenue of $2.02B (8.17% Y/Y) beats by $71.55M

AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph McGinely - Head of Investor Relations
Aengus Kelly - Chief Executive Officer
Peter Juhas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Ma - Barclays
Jamie Baker - JP Morgan
Hillary Cacanando - Deutsche Bank
Helane Becker - TD Cowan
Chris Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna International Group

Operator

Good day and welcome to the AerCap Holdings NV Q1 2024 Financial Results. Today’s conference is being recorded and a transcript will be available following the call on the company’s website.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Joseph McGinely, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joseph McGinely

Thank you, operator and hello, everyone. Welcome for our first quarter 2024 conference call. With me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Aengus Kelly; and our Chief Financial Officer, Pete Juhas.

Before we begin today’s call, I would like to remind you that some statements made during this conference call which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. AerCap undertakes no obligation, other than that imposed by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after this call.

Further information concerning issues that could materially affect performance can be found in AerCap’s earnings release dated May 1, 2024. A copy of the earnings release and conference call presentation are available on our website at aercap.com.

This call is open to the public and is being webcast simultaneously at aercap.com and will be archived for replay. We will shortly run through our earnings presentation and will allow time

Recommended For You

About AER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AER

Trending Analysis

Trending News