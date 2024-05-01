Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 11:33 AM ETBlackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.21K Followers

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Mooney – Executive Vice President-Strategy and Business Development
Mike Gianoni – Chief Executive Officer
Tony Boor – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver – Baird
Brian Peterson – Raymond James
Matt VanVliet – BTIG
Parker Lane – Stifel
Kirk Materne – Evercore ISI

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Blackbaud's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kevin Mooney, EVP, Corporate Strategy and Business Development. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Mooney

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Blackbaud's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's CEO, President and Vice Chairman; and Tony Boor, Blackbaud's Executive Vice President and CFO. Mike and Tony will make prepared comments and then we'll open up the line for your questions. Please note that our comments today contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings for more information on those risks.

The discussion today will focus on non-GAAP results. Please refer to our press release and the investor materials posted to our website for the full details on our financial performance, including GAAP results as well as full year guidance. We believe that a combination of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures are more representative of how we internally measure our business. Unless otherwise specified, we will refer only to non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

About BLKB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLKB

Trending Analysis

Trending News