Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.21K Followers

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Devin Corr - Head of Investor Relations
Michael Miebach - Chief Executive Officer
Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW
Craig Maurer - FT Partners
Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays
Harshita Rawat - Bernstein
Dan Dolev - Mizuho
Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Tien-tsin Huang - JPMorgan
David Togut - Evercore ISI
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Tim Chiodo - UBS
Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Dave Koning - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mastercard Incorporated Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Devin Corr, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Devin Corr

Thank you, Audra. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Michael Miebach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sachin Mehra, our Chief Financial Officer. Following comments from Michael and Sachin, the operator will announce your opportunity to get into the queue for the Q&A session. It is only then, that the queue will open for questions. You can access our earnings release, supplemental performance data and the slide deck that accompany this call in the Investor Relations section of our website, mastercard.com. Additionally, the release was furnished with the SEC earlier this morning.

Our comments today regarding our financial results will be on a non-GAAP currency-neutral basis unless otherwise noted. Both the release and the slide deck include reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP reported amounts.

Finally, as set forth in more detail in our earnings release, I would like to remind everyone that today's

