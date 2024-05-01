PM Images

Topline Summary and Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is a company I've covered for a few quarters now, with my most recent outing providing a highlight for what I expected would be an exciting 2024. They are focused mainly on developing novel treatments targeting LAG3, an immune checkpoint with a now-established role in the management of melanoma. IMMP is one of the companies trying to push this strategy into other tumor types.

Today, I want to give an update focused on how the financial story is evolving, as well as a summary of recent top-line evidence the company has reported in head and neck cancer.

Pipeline Updates

Eftilagimod

IMMP's pipeline focus is on the development of eftilagimod, a soluble molecule that binds and inactivates the immune checkpoint LAG3. The company intends that they can build out a more robust tumor response using their non-antibody-based, MHC class II activating binder. We've seen in past articles some early response data from ongoing studies, with overall response rates in thoracic malignancies in the range of 33% to 38.5%.

More recent updates included an important readout of TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003, both investigating eftilagimod in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The TACTI-004 study will be a randomized, phase 3 trial intended to confirm the benefit of adding eftilagimod to other treatment options in first-line management of NSCLC, with company guidance saying it will begin in the first half of the fiscal year 2024.

There was also a recent update from a cohort of patients in the TACTI-003 study showing that eftilagimod plus pembrolizumab could induce a 26.9% response rate in patients with newly diagnosed, metastatic head and neck cancer that is PD-L1 negative and has not been exposed to prior treatment.

IMP76

IMMP has also taken another step toward diversifying the pipeline as they announced initiation of a phase 1 study to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of IMP76. This is a LAG3 agonist designed to "fine tune" the immune system in the context of autoimmune disease, intending to down regulate the T cell response observed in these conditions.

Financial Overview

In their latest quarterly report, IMMP disclosed operational expenses totaling $8.9 million (Australian dollars), with a net loss of $9.0 million for the quarter. They ended the quarter with $95.4 million in cash and equivalents.

Given this burn rate and cash holdings, IMMP has a cash runway of between 9 and 10 quarters of funding left to continue research. However, it's worth noting that cost growth is likely to accelerate as they move into late-stage clinical trials. In their filing, IMMP indicated that the funding should be sufficient for more like 10 to 11 quarters.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Encouraging clinical data is important to generate

The findings we've seen to date in IMMP's main clinical target areas are definitely encouraging. We have a chemotherapy-free combination that appears to be performing as well as or even a bit better than standard of care treatments that normally include chemotherapy. It's early days still, but the signals of efficacy continue to get louder and louder from IMMP.

In my last article, I highlighted one area of concern: that efficacy of eftilagimod appears to correspond with PD-L1 expression. This would suggest that the evidence for benefit is being driven by the PD-1 inhibitor contribution, rather than the targeting of LAG3. So it was encouraging to get that preliminary readout of patients with PD-L1-negative head and neck cancer, since it tracked in line with the results shown in other cohorts from TACTI-003.

Also not highlighted in this report, since there have not been any major updates, is the fact that IMMP intends to provide further updates on the phase 2/3 AIPAC-003 trial of eftilagimod in metastatic breast cancer later this year, moving us past the small population safety lead-in and giving us a look at the randomized portion of the study.

Risk - Clinical data that are still quite preliminary

In this era of frenzied acquisition talks and outsized valuations of companies showcasing early phase trial data, it is important to maintain your bearing and perspective when interpreting early trial readouts. The response rates we've seen with adding eftilagimod to pembrolizumab in settings like head and neck cancer, as well as lung cancer, are definitely encouraging. However, we don't know much about the durability of the responses, and we also don't know if a larger patient population will bring those closer to a lower mean (larger studies have a tendency toward that sort of regression).

IMMP is indeed on track to begin a pivotal study, and they're continuing to announce positive conversations with regulators on the design of TACTI-004 that would, if successful, justify the approval of eftilagimod. So there is progress, but we're still pretty far from the finish line.

Strength - Over 2 years of cash to continue funding operations

IMMP has managed to further shrink their cash burn rate, from about $13 million in the previous quarter to around $9 million now. This makes an impact on the outlook of the remaining funds for the company, and I like to see a biotech have enough money to carry itself to a new set of important catalysts.

Bottom-Line Summary

IMMP continues to garner a slow build in valuation, with a 14% increase in share price since my last article's maintained "Buy" recommendation. At a market cap of around $300 million, they're starting to approach a fair valuation, in my opinion, for a company that has demonstrated promising early signals of efficacy and safety.

The fact that there's been no negative news to date about the eftilagimod story suggests to me that the ceiling remains high before they reach another stage of evidence that would justify a different tier of valuation. There are definitely risks to all of their studies, and I still remain only "cautiously" optimistic about the prospects of their transition from phase 2 to phase 3 for the lung cancer studies. However, this company maintains promise, and I view Immutep Limited's near and long-term outlook favorably, at least at this time.