Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reported first quarter results that demonstrated strong growth in its portfolio of newer drugs. Revenues increased by 26%, from $7.0 billion to $8.8 billion. Importantly, New Product revenues were $2.4 billion, versus $1.8 billion one year ago. Mounjaro sales increased by $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion, and Zepbound revenues were $517 million. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.58 versus $1.62 (+59%). For 2024, management increased its revenue guidance by $2.0 billion to a range of $42.4 to $43.6 billion, primarily due to strength in the GLP-1 franchise (Mounjaro and Zepbound). The corresponding non-GAAP EPS range was raised from $12.20 to $12.70, and it is now $13.50 to $14.00.

I have discussed in prior Eli Lilly articles that my expectation for formidable growth in the GLP-1 franchise is predicated on approvals to treat chronic diseases, not merely to reduce weight. This will result in prescription coverage, and it is noteworthy that obese patients present to a variety of specialists for the underlying conditions. Lilly management noted the positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials for tirzepatide for obstructive sleep apnea in obese patients, and regulatory submission for this indication, along with HFpEF (heart failure with preserved ejection fraction) is expected in 2024. Orforglipron (oral GLP-1) is in Phase 3 trials, and the triple agonist (GLP, GIP, glucagon) Retatrutide will enter Phase 3 this year. It is worth noting that there has been accepted at EASL (June 2024) a late-breaking oral abstract presentation on tirzepatide in NASH. Lilly had previously reported positive Phase 2 results for tirzepatide in this indication, with 61.3% of patients achieving NASH resolution without worsening fibrosis.

Lilly's impressive pipeline extends far beyond the GLP-1 class of medications. Mirkizumab has been submitted in the US and EU for moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. Also, the FDA plans on convening an Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ-2 trial of donanemab in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. Finally, and very importantly, Lepodisiran, a siRNA Lp(a) inhibitor, has entered Phase 3 clinical trials for ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease) prevention. At least four other companies are pursuing this pathway, and although Lilly is not the furthest advanced, its drug may offer advantages regarding the frequency of dosing and amount of Lp(a) knockdown. In a study published in 2023 in JAMA, lepodisiran was shown to achieve a 94% decline in Lp(a) following one injection. Lilly also has an oral small molecule inhibitor of Lp(a), Mulvalaplin, in Phase 2 trials. Currently, very few Americans are screened for Lp(a), despite its high association as an independent and genetically determined risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke. It is estimated that 64 million Americans have a high Lp(a) and that 19 million Americans have ASCVD. Worldwide, the number of people with an elevated Lp(a) is estimated at 1.4 billion.

The reason most people do not get tested for Lp(a) is that no approved therapy exists. I view it as comparable to the approval of the statin Mevacor in 1987. Prior to this time, it was uncommon for people to be aware of their cholesterol level (never mind LDL and HDL), but the advent of therapeutics made testing common. I envision a similar situation unfolding with Lp(a), and the addressable patient population suggests that the associated pharmaceuticals should develop into a multi-billion dollar market.

Regarding the GLP-1 class of medications, I continue to forecast US sales of $150 billion by 2030. Through 2026, Lilly and Novo will dominate, and Lilly should have its oral drug Orforglipron on the market, which should help alleviate some supply shortages plaguing the two companies.

Over the next two years, I believe Lilly's dramatic EPS growth, from slightly over $14.00 this year, will be driven by the demand for GLP-1 therapies coupled with increasing supply and prescription authorization. Management noted that manufacturing capacity is being expanded, although supply constraints will persist in the near term. Additionally, Zepbound coverage is increasing in the US, with access currently available to 67% of the commercial market. Finally, continued data on the benefits of GLP-1 drugs in treating chronic diseases will fuel adoption. As discussed earlier, Lilly also has an impressive pipeline of near-term and longer-term drugs that will augment growth. In 2026, Lilly could achieve an EPS of $29, and with a P/E of 38x, my price target is $1100.