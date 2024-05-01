Richard Drury

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

At one time, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) enjoyed trading at a premium to its net asset value per share for most of its life. Over the last couple of years, the environment has completely changed, and with higher rates and a few bank failures came some skepticism. That's helped to push this fund into the double-digit discount territory, a level that it really hadn't seen since the Global Financial Crisis and before that, one would have to go back to 2000.

Since our last update, the fund has provided some decent total returns, and that's even with the fact that its discount has widened further since. The S&P 500 Index isn't an appropriate benchmark as PFO is a preferred fund, but it can provide some context of what equities were doing during this time.

PFO Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

PFO Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.82

Discount: -14.38%

Distribution Yield: 6.76%

Expense Ratio: 1.49%

Leverage: 39.40%

Managed Assets: $204.3 million

Structure: Perpetual

PFO's investment objective is "to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with preservation of capital." To achieve this, they will invest "under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. Preferred and other income-producing securities may include, among other things, traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, contingent capital securities, subordinated debt and senior debt."

That leaves them fairly flexible to invest anywhere in the fixed-income space. They note that "at least 25% of its total assets are in companies principally engaged in the financial services sector." That is easy to achieve as the largest issuer of preferred stock is generally from the financial/insurance industry.

Performance - Historically Wide Discount

As mentioned at the open, this fund had enjoyed trading at a premium regularly throughout its life. This fund had a particularly long life as well, with an inception dating back to early 1992.

The fund's NAV at its inception was $11.63, with a market price of $12.50. Today, it stands at $9.46, meaning it is down but still holding out relatively resiliently for a leveraged CEF. The several black swan events and downturns that the fund sustained during this period would normally see a leveraged fund suffer significant losses with little recovery in many cases. This fund is also heavily leveraged, with the effective leverage ratio pushing 40%.

Over the last decade, PFO, as well as other leveraged funds, enjoyed an environment that was incredibly lucrative for utilizing leverage since it cost nearly nothing for them to utilize a credit facility. With that environment shift and the Fed hiking rates aggressively, these funds entered a new environment where money comes with costs now.

That's why the fund's total expense ratio ballooned from 1.70% at the end of fiscal 2021 to 5.50% at the end of FY 2023. The expenses excluding leverage during this period went from 1.25% to 1.44%, seeing a small lift, but otherwise, it was nearly entirely driven by borrowing costs. This fund, along with the rest of the F&C suite of CEFs, did not hedge their borrowings.

Interestingly, even while rates were higher leading up to the GFC period, the fund went only to a relatively shallow discount.

Ycharts

Still, given this deep discount, the fund's future prospects remain much more promising, in my opinion. Unless one thinks that the discount is going to widen out another 15 to 20 points on top of the already widened discount, then it should still be avoided. However, I believe this provides a good cushion, and the prospect of seeing the discount narrow is more likely.

Of course, admittedly, I felt that way last year about this time when I last covered this fund, too. At that time, the discount was a bit shy of 10%, and it has widened out further since then. I had thought we would have seen rate cuts sooner; that was shortly after banks were failing, and things looked a little more dour. The economy remained resilient, though, and the Fed stepped in to help stop the bleeding without needing to cut rates. During that rather short banking crisis, preferreds were hit, but the CoCos that preferred CEFs often invest in were even worse off.

Currently, inflation has remained hotter than expected for the last few months, and the labor market remains strong; with that being the case, rate cut expectations are being pushed out, and the expectation for the number of rate cuts is also reduced. While that is the case, we are still expected to get some rate cuts in the next year or two, and that will help ease some of the pressure off of PFO.

At the very least, most are expecting that we will be at peak rates for this cycle, which could be conducive to at least finally finding some stability in the space. As we saw above, the fund's discount/premium basically has an inverse relationship with the Federal fund's target rate.

Distribution - Pressures Easing

Besides a stabilizing discount/premium with the stabilizing rates comes the stabilization of the fund's distribution. One of the ways the fund has maintained limited erosion since its 1992 launch was directly related to adjusting its payout as needed based on the income the fund was earning on its underlying portfolio.

PFO Distribution History (CEFConnect)

There was a series of distribution cuts, quite aggressive cuts in direct correlation with aggressively raised rates from the Fed. However, over the last two quarters, we've seen them increase the distribution, at least seeing some recovery.

That said, rates haven't been cut yet, so interest costs on its borrowings haven't eased yet. As of their last annual report, for the twelve months ended November 30, we saw a significant decline in NII as borrowing costs rose substantially.

PFO Financial Metrics (Flaherty & Crumrine (highlights from author))

What we could see, though, is more income based on now a higher rate environment. With a higher rate environment, we are starting to see some fixed-to-floating rate preferred kick in or newer issues now being issued with higher coupons.

The recent average coupon for the fund's holdings was 6.99%, up from the 6.64% average coupon we saw just over a year ago.

PFO Portfolio Stats (Flaherty & Crumrine)

At the end of its last FY, the fund saw its average borrowing costs on its leverage come to 5.781% as they pay at a rate of SOFR plus 0.90%. The higher the average coupon goes, the higher the spread of what the fund can earn and generate as NII. However, that also doesn't factor in the fund's other expenses of 1.49%. This starts to highlight why lower SOFR rates, which are correlated to the Fed target rate, can see higher income generation squeezed out of the fund. For every 25 basis point reduction, the costs of borrowings would move down equally and leave more left over for NII.

So, at this point, the leverage is costing them money if we look at it just as across-the-board averages when factoring in operating expenses plus leverage expenses. However, it can still be justified because some of the underlying securities, especially those that are beginning to float, are going to be paying higher rates to make it worthwhile.

For tax purposes, preferreds in this fund overwhelmingly pay qualified dividends. That makes the fund naturally a decent fit for investors who want to hold it in a taxable account.

PFO Distribution Tax Classification (Flaherty & Crumrine)

PFO's Portfolio

For the most part, PFO's portfolio is quite boring, with a turnover rate of 10% in the last year and an average turnover rate of just 12% for the last five years. Therefore, as one would probably guess, there have been few drastic changes in the fund.

PFO Sector Allocation (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Banks and insurance companies consistently have the largest exposure to PFOs' portfolios, and that is generally the case with many of the preferred CEFs. This is naturally the case as banks and insurance companies regularly use preferred to help maintain capital ratios.

In this case, they are primarily non-redeemable, non-cumulative preferreds being issued. That means losing some of the security that can come with other preferred issuances, but when something fails, it generally wipes out not only its equity, but all of its preferred anyway. Not always, but the recovery rate for preferred is noted as being only about 15.9% during a bankruptcy.

A large portion of the PFO portfolio is invested in BBB or higher, meaning a tilt toward investment grade. Though, that might come with little solace. SVB, one of the failed banks, had an investment-grade rating until the day of its collapse.

PFO Portfolio Credit Quality (Flaherty & Crumrine)

In total, PFO listed 223 holdings. Once again, due to low turnover, there really is very little to note about any meaningful changes in terms of the top holdings listed since our prior update. There are some natural gyrations in the sizing of the weights that the fund is carrying. That will happen pretty regularly when most of the allocations are fairly evenly spread in a fund.

PFO Top Holdings (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Several of the largest holdings here are from major banks known as the G-SIBS or Global Systemically Important Banks. These should be some of the safest banks in terms of expecting their preferred to perform as expected based on the heightened regulatory scrutiny these institutions are under.

Conclusion

PFO is trading at a historically wide discount and is a fund that has weathered many storms over time. The fund adjusts its distribution as needed based on the income the fund is receiving. That means seeing many distribution cuts when the Fed was raising rates aggressively. With the increased payout seen more recently and the higher average coupon in its underlying portfolio, we are finally seeing some stabilization.