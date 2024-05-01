Darren415

REITs

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have historically risen after Fed tightening cycles to outperform private real estate and equity markets. Since the first quarter of 1990 through Q2 of 2023, the average total returns of REITs have gradually increased and can offer long-term reliable capital appreciation.

REITs historical outperformance during Fed tightening cycles (NAREIT (Chart's data is from Q1 1994 through Q2 2023))

REITs are companies that own and, in many cases, operate specialized income-producing real estate, offering diversified income streams through rent collection and interest earnings. REITs with significant dividend yields can provide investors with a steady cash flow, particularly stocks with strong Dividend Grades, as evidenced by NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP), the #1 Quant ranked stock in the Real Estate sector and Industrial REITs industry.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP)

Forward Dividend Yield: 8.66%.

Dividend Safety Grade: A.

Market Capitalization: $395.53M.

Quant Rating: Strong Buy.

*The above rating and figures are as of 4/30/24.

NewLake Capital Partners is a triple-net lease REIT that prides itself on being a leading real estate capital provider to licensed U.S. state-licensed cannabis operators. NLCP is a top real estate stock combining popular and highly profitable REITs with the high-growth cannabis industry. Showcasing a strong dividend scorecard, NLCP is an income-generating REIT that allows investors to build long-term capital appreciation while diversifying portfolios.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Dividend Grades

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Dividend Grades (SA Premium)

There's been a growing demand for cannabis and industrial REITs, given higher free cash flow margins and their ability to pay significant dividends, plus they're not subject to 280E taxes. NewLake provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators and maintains a portfolio of 31 properties, including 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. Founded in 2019, NLCP is a small-cap stock that went public in August 2021 and is +18% YTD and nearly 50% over the last year.

NLCP 1-Year Price Performance & Total Return

NLCP 1-Year Price Performance & Total Return (SA Premium)

Some REITs have historically been inflation busters and recession-resilient investments. The demand for warehouse storage space has created a surge in industrial real estate used for storing equipment, technology, and, in the case of marijuana, growing products. Despite signs of softening, the long-term upside prospects remain positive, as cannabis and hemp legislation are capturing the attention of real estate investors amid the "green wave." Sale and leaseback real estate transactions are growing in popularity, and despite challenges posed by legalization in a growing industry, quality tenants and diversification are key to navigating challenges.

NLCP Stock's Underwriting Approach (NewLake Investor Presentation)

NewLake's Q4 2023 underwriting approach highlights that it is key to consider the underlying credit quality of tenants. Tenants offering strong financial profiles and experienced management have aided NLCP's approach to mitigating portfolio risk. REITs' historical and forward growth in funds from operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) yield are crucial metrics in assessing REIT performance. NLCP's 4-year average dividend yield is 7.22%, and its trailing AFFO is 10.03%. The one-year yield on cost is 12.62% vs. the sector's 4.82%, while the forward earnings yield non-GAAP is 6.23%. NewLake Capital Partners showcases strong growth, profitability, momentum, and revisions Factor Grades, which rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis.

NLCP Stock Factor Grades

NLCP Stock Factor Grades (SA Premium)

NewLake's A+ Profitability, A+ Momentum, and A+ Revisions Grades highlight that the company is fundamentally sound and very profitable compared to the sector, with tailwinds from recent reports of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration set to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

NewLake maintains a trailing debt/capital of 0.48% compared to the sector's 50.24%, with strong sales and increasing margins with multiple growth drivers. Despite the 'higher for longer' environment, vacancy rates for industrial properties remain low, as showcased by NLCP's 100% lease rate on 1.7M square feet of real estate. Rental rates are high and continue to grow. Although interest rate cuts tend to benefit REITs' total returns, according to the Pension Real Estate Association, in 2024, REITs are anticipated to benefit from three tailwinds:

"REITs have typically enjoyed strong absolute and relative total returns after monetary policy tightening cycles end. With the Fed entering a more accommodative period, REIT total returns are poised for a period of continued outperformance.

The divergence between REITs and private real estate valuations will likely converge in 2024. This convergence is expected to ensure REIT outperformance relative to private real estate, thus making REITs an attractive option for investors.

Though a higher interest rate environment may continue to create challenges for real estate, disciplined balance sheets have prepared REITs well for market uncertainty and paved the way for opportunistic real estate acquisitions and growth."

Cannabis: A Growing Industry

The legalization of marijuana and its impacts on real estate has become a budding business. According to Statista Market Insights, cannabis worldwide is projected to reach a revenue of $64.73B in 2024 with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 3.01% for a market volume of $75.09B by 2029. In 2021, the U.S. medical marijuana market size was worth more than $9B and is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, and the acceptance of cannabis use is increasingly growing.

National Cannabis Acceptance Grows (NewLake Investor Presentation)

Cannabis usage and the passage of bills are aiding economic expansion for states and nations around the globe. Canada legalized recreational use in 2018. Allowing cannabis products to be grown, harvested, stored, sold, and consumed has prompted an increase in demand for industrials, land, and retail stores, a benefit for companies like NewLake Capital Partners. In a Cannabis Investing podcast, Julian Lin, who runs the Cannabis Growth Investor, said that NewLake Capital Partners is his top cannabis REIT pick, and he feels it is "arguably the best way to invest right now." NLCP's annual payout FWD of $1.64 represents an 8.66% forward dividend yield. The NLCP has an 'A' Dividend Safety Grade, resulting from a strong balance sheet and profitability metrics. NLCP's interest coverage is 65x, its FFO interest coverage ratio is 105x, and it has a net income to total debt of 1,229%

NLCP Stock Dividend Safety Grades (SA Premium)

NewLake Capital has experienced an uptrend over the last year yet continues to trade at a discount. NLCP's Quant valuation grade is based on a forward P/AFFO of 9.76 versus the sector median of 14.55, which is more than a 32% discount. NLCP's Q4 2023 Investor Presentation also highlights the company trading at a discount compared to REIT peers on Debt/Equity and AFFO Multiple.

NLCP Stock is undervalued vs peers (NewLake Investor Presentation)

In addition to its bullish momentum and tailwinds from legalization and expansion opportunities worldwide, NewLake offers strong quantitative fundamentals that highlight a small cap with high-growth potential. However, unlike large companies that are typically more mature and have lower volatility during turbulent market conditions, there are risks to consider.

Risks: Investing in the cannabis business

From a risk management perspective, NewLake Capital Partners proactively addresses portfolio concerns through its deal structuring, financial reporting, and portfolio management.

NLCP Stock's Deal Structure & Risk Management (NLCP Investor Presentation)

Legalization and regulatory frameworks pose concerns in the marijuana business. Additionally, the cannabis industry remains a cash-only business, which poses some credit concerns within the market amid elevated interest rates and the potential 'higher for longer.' Access to capital can be difficult for cannabis tenants where debt capital is restrictive amid conservative underwriting and uncertainty in the economic outlook. In a recent poll from the American Bankers Association, 63% of Americans support cannabis banking reform.

Concluding Summary

Where REITs have historically performed well following Fed tightening cycles, NewLake Capital Partners is a fundamentally strong stock offering income-minded investors an attractive source of cash. Over the last year, many Cannabis REITs and related healthcare stocks have become increasingly popular investments as legalization trends have created and expanded the industry. Stable cash flows from long-term leases with built-in rent escalations offer attractive yields. They can help hedge against inflation, offsetting declines from other investments while diversifying into a growing industry. Despite some softening projected for U.S. industrials, NewLake Capital Partners is the second-largest owner of cannabis real estate in the U.S. with an experienced management team focused on high-growth.

In addition to delivering a quality portfolio with consistent dividend growth of up to 67% since its 2021 IPO, NLCP trades at a discount, according to SA Quant Ratings, and maintains a solid financial position. In addition to Top Industrial REITs, if you're seeking a limited number of monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant Strong Buy rated stocks, the Quant Team's best-of-the-best Alpha Picks are worth exploring. Happy investing!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.