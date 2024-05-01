Amazon: Expect The Bull Run To Accelerate On Strong Q1 Earnings

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.13K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. Q1 results outpaced consensus estimates, with the ecommerce giant delivering a 13% YoY increase in net sales and a tripled operating income.
  • Notably, the strong performance was fueled by online retail, AWS, and advertising services.
  • Looking to the rest of 2024, Amazon is expected to see continued sales growth and profitability expansion, especially as growth in AWS is accelerating.
  • Overall, reflecting on Amazon's strong first quarter results, I increase my base case target price for AMZN shares to $204.

Amazon fulfilment centre

georgeclerk

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered strong Q1 2024 results, beating analyst consensus estimates on both the top line and earnings. Over the past 3 months, the ecommerce giant's net sales increased 13% YoY, while operating income more than tripled.

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.13K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News