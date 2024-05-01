Ole_CNX

In a March 4, 2024, Seeking Alpha article on the uranium market, comparing Ur-Energy to Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), I wrote:

CCJ was trading at just below $41.50 per share on March 4, while URG was at the $1.62 level. URG’s leverage in a market where uranium remains a hot commodity could mean there's more upside potential on a percentage basis in URG than CCJ shares over the coming weeks and months. Leverage is a double-edged sword as it means that any downside price action in uranium could cause URG to fall further on a percentage basis than CCJ. However, since the trend is always your best friend until it bends, I favor URG’s upside potential in the current environment.

On May 1, CCJ shares were 12.9% higher at $46.85, and URG shares had rallied 8.6% to $1.7600. CCJ’s sky-high price-to-earnings ratio has been a valuation warning sign, but the bullish trend in uranium and CCJ shares looks set to continue.

Uranium prices on a bullish path

Uranium prices have been trending higher since 2020.

Five-Year Uranium Chart (Cameco)

The chart shows that the uranium spot price moved from below $25 in 2020 to just over $100 in early 2024. Cameco’s long-term uranium price rose from under $25 to $77.50. On March 31, 2024, the spot price was $87.75, with the long-term price at the most recent $77.50 high.

A shortage could be on the horizon- Geopolitical bifurcation and green energy initiatives support higher prices

Uranium prices have been trending higher as the market has moved from a fundamental surplus toward a potential deficit.

Nuclear accidents over the past years have weighed on uranium prices. Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami led to an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, dampening worldwide uranium demand. However, the increasing influence of China and Russia in uranium supplies has increased demand and threatens an emerging shortage. Kazakhstan, the leading uranium-producing country, is close to Russia, which has maintained its influence over production activities. China’s close relations with Namibia have led to Chinese control of most Namibian uranium reserves.

Top Uranium-Producing Countries (Statista)

The chart highlights that Kazakhstan was the top uranium-producing country in 2022, and Namibia was third. Russia was the fifth leading producer, and China was seventh. Combined production of 31,048 metric tons was more than 13,000 tons more than all the other producing countries combined.

The bottom line is China and Russia dominate worldwide uranium output. The 2022 “no-limits” Chinese-Russian alliance and deteriorating relations with the U.S. and Europe only exacerbate the potential for a uranium shortage for nuclear power plants and weaponry over the coming years.

CCJ is a leading Canadian uranium producer

As the chart illustrates, Canada is the world’s second-leading uranium producer, producing 7,351 metric tons in 2022. Cameco is Canada’s leading uranium producer and “one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel.”

At $46.85 per share, CCJ has a $19.83 billion market cap. CCJ trades an average of over 4.25 million shares daily. The small $0.09 dividend translates to a 0.19% yield.

Ten-Year Chart of Cameco Shares (Barchart)

The chart shows CCJ’s bullish trend of higher lows and higher highs since the March 2020 pandemic-inspired $5.30 per share low. At just under $47, the stock was over nine times higher, and at the most recent April 2024 $52.64 peak, CCJ was just shy of a tenbagger over the past four years.

Valuation is an issue-Growth is supportive

Seeking Alpha’s Factor Grades present a mixed bag for CCJ shares.

CCJ Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The chart shows that growth and momentum grades are excellent, while profitability and revisions border on acceptable. However, valuation remains a problem.

Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The granular valuation metrics show that CCJ struggles compared to other energy companies. Earnings, sales, book value, and dividends are subpar.

On a more positive note, the forecasts for the sky-high price-to-earnings ratio show improvement in 2025, given the high uranium price.

CCJ Present and Forward P/E Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

The share price and bullish trend likely reflect the consensus that the P/E will drop in 2025.

CCJ reported Q1 earnings on April 30, 2024. In Q4 2023, CCJ had a slight EPS miss, while revenues beat consensus estimates. The estimate for Normalized EPS for Q1 is $0.24 per share, with the revenue forecast at $610.44 million. CCJ EPS and earnings came in below forecasts, with EPS missing by 16 cents per share and revenues $128.2 million below the consensus estimate. While the numbers were disappointing, CCJ shares rallied on May 1 in a sign that investors continue to favor the leading uranium producer.

A leadership position in a hot market

In the uranium world, CCJ is a leader that can expose investors and speculators to the commodity. Uranium is unlike copper, gold, oil, and other liquid traded raw materials, which could be a blessing or a curse. Illiquid markets experience far more price variance during price rallies and corrections. If uranium prices continue the current bullish path, CCJ shares are likely to follow. Markets reflect the economic and geopolitical landscapes. Green energy initiatives that support increasing nuclear power sources and the bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers that will increase military budgets are bullish for uranium and Cameco Corporation shares in 2024.