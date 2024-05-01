Cameco: A Bullish Trend Set To Continue Despite Q1 Earnings

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Uranium prices have been trending higher since 2020, with spot prices reaching over $100 in early 2024.
  • Geopolitical factors and green energy initiatives support higher uranium prices, potentially leading to a shortage in the market.
  • Cameco Corporation, a leading Canadian uranium producer, has shown a bullish trend and is likely to benefit from the increasing uranium prices.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Uranium element on a metal periodic table with yellowish grey metamictic Uranium on dark background. 3D rendered icon and illustration.

Ole_CNX

In a March 4, 2024, Seeking Alpha article on the uranium market, comparing Ur-Energy to Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), I wrote:

CCJ was trading at just below $41.50 per share on March 4, while URG was at the $1.62 level. URG’s leverage in

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
29.08K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCJ
--
CCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News