Justin Paget

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

It seems to me that there is never a lack of new homes being built in my area. I recognize that not every community or city is the same, but in most cities, the communities that I visited or traveled through recently, there continues to be an abundance of homes being built, and those homes are effectively being sold. While it might not be at the same speed it was previously, it does seem to be continuing. Plenty of new homeowners are recognizing that rates won't stay high forever. And unlike many countries, the ability to refinance to a lower rate is an available option in the future.

When I was growing up in Canada, homes were not being built as rapidly as they are here in the United States. Actually, Canada currently has one of the biggest housing crises of all G7 nations. More immigrants are coming in, and more people are needing homes than are being built in the country, leading to a massive inflation in the value of individual properties.

Have you ever wondered to yourself where the money paid for the mortgage goes? Every homeowner with a mortgage pays interest and principal with every payment, and somebody has to be getting that money. It may come as a surprise to you that it's not just big banks that enjoy the cash flow from homes all over this country – there are many other players involved. While the government does have its fingers in much of the mortgage pie, there are also financial institutions, as one would expect. But there are also mortgage servicers, those who take the payments and apply the payments to the mortgage and take a fee for doing so. There are other players, insurance firms, or even REITs that invest in securitized mortgages – mortgage-backed securities, MBS. These securities contain thousands of mortgages that are tied to thousands of residential properties. In essence, you could invest in one of these and be paid by your neighbor who is paying their mortgage every month without them ever realizing where it goes.

Today, I want to update our coverage from the recent earnings release of one of these companies that owns interest in thousands upon thousands of mortgages and pays out a monthly dividend to its shareholders. In essence, when they pay their mortgage, you get paid as well.

This company allows me to look at my neighborhood and realize that I am most likely being paid by my neighbors, and they don't even realize it.

Let's take a closer look at their most recent quarter.

Howdy Neighbor

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), yielding 15.7%, reported a solid quarter. Tangible book value ticked up $0.14/share to $8.84, continuing forward progress. Source.

AGNC Q1 2024 Presentation

It is important to remember that book value will be most sensitive to interest rate movements – in particular, the relationship between Treasury rates and MBS prices.

When we look at MBS prices, we can see that the big gain in book value in Q4 correlated with a big rise in MBS prices as the market was optimistic about rate cuts. Source.

Mortgage News Daily

MBS prices were relatively stable in Q1, which was enough for AGNC to see modest upside in book value. Today, in April, MBS prices have been declining again, which means that AGNC's book value is down relative to the quarter's end.

It is important to understand that when we get book value updates, we are getting one day out of the entire quarter and that the book value of AGNC changes every minute the bond markets are open.

When we look at the big picture, we can see just how low MBS prices are relative to the past decade:

Mortgage News Daily

This sell-off is what has caused AGNC's book value to decline, and recovery will occur slowly if MBS prices level off, it will occur quickly if MBS prices go back up to prior levels.

AGNC has taken advantage of these low prices and has been buying more MBS. Note that in Q1 2022, AGNC had $68.2 billion in MBS and TBA (MBS futures). By June 2022, it had $61.3 billion. It bottomed at $56.8 billion in Q1 2023. That decline was caused by a combination of declining prices, and AGNC not buying more assets. MBS are amortizing, which means that as borrowers pay on their mortgage, AGNC receives principal. AGNC can then decide whether to reinvest that principal or allow it to "runoff" and reduce the size of its holdings.

Over the past year, AGNC changed strategies, and has been consistently buying more MBS – going from $56.8 billion in Q1 2023 to $63.3 billion in Q1 2024.

AGNC Q1 2024 Presentation

If you are looking at the long-term chart for agency MBS, AGNC was allowing the portfolio to shrink while prices were high, and is now buying when prices are low. Obviously, there is always an argument about whether right now is the absolute bottom. As investors, you never know that with certainty until the future. AGNC believes the bottom is near, and prices are almost certainly closer to a bottom than they are to a peak.

Turning to cash flow, AGNC's net spread and dollar roll income ticked down to $0.58. This is still well above the $0.36 dividend, indicating very strong cash flow coverage, but this metric has been trending downward over the past year.

This bottom line is the result of three factors: average asset yield, average cost of funds, and the leverage ratio. In Q1, the cost of funds went up 1.58%, 19 bps higher, but average asset yield was up 9 bps. As a result, net spread and dollar roll income ticked down.

AGNC Q1 2024 Presentation

The reason the average cost of funds has been going up is the expiration of AGNC's interest rate swaps. In the near term, we expect the rise in the cost of funds will continue to outpace the increase in asset yield as AGNC has $8.5 billion in swaps that are expiring over the next year with average maturity of 4.8 months. So most of that headwind will be felt in the next two quarters.

AGNC Q1 2024 Presentation

Over the past year, AGNC has seen $10.5 billion in swaps expire, most of which have been in the past six months. This will be a headwind, but AGNC will continue to benefit from having $15.8 billion in swaps paying only 0.17% that don't expire until well into 2025 and $5.8 billion in swaps paying only 0.24% that don't expire until 2027-2029. Even if interest rates go back to 0%, those are very attractive swaps to own.

So while AGNC's cost of funds is going to rise faster in the next two quarters, it should slow down for Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 even if interest rates remain high. Meanwhile, as long as MBS prices remain low, AGNC will continue to reinvest at higher coupons, driving its average asset yield higher. When the Fed does cut, AGNC's cost of funds will decline immediately, as the unhedged portion of its portfolio will benefit. AGNC has been operating at a hedge ratio of over 100% for the past two years. Now with higher interest rates, as swaps expire it is only replacing a portion of them.

AGNC Q1 2024 Presentation

The reason is that AGNC can be reasonably comfortable that interest rates aren't going much higher. Remember, if rates come down, and MBS prices go up, then the value of hedges comes down. By definition, hedges go in the opposite direction of the asset you are long in. Ideally, you want to have more hedges when the value of your assets are going down, and you want to have fewer hedges when the value is going up. This will allow you to have larger gains.

This is precisely what AGNC is doing. AGNC is a business that exists for the purpose of owning Agency MBS. MBS prices have fallen more than they have since the 1980s, and AGNC has approached that fall with significant hedges and shrinking its portfolio. Now, AGNC believes the bottom has happened or is at least near. It is cutting back on its hedges, issuing equity above book value, and buying up more agency MBS. Buying while prices are low will set AGNC up for great success in the future. Especially if it can go into that upswing with fewer hedges.

AGNC hasn't "backed up the truck" yet. Its leverage ratio is at 7.1x. In this business, it is reasonable for a company to leverage up to 8-10x in good conditions.

AGNC Q1 2024 Presentation

We expect that AGNC will wait for a definitive step from the Federal Reserve before really stepping on the gas pedal and leveraging up.

The bottom line is that agency MBS is an asset class that is highly correlated to Treasuries. Rates are relatively high right now, and they might remain high for some time, but they won't remain high forever. While we wait for the rate cycle to fully turn over, we are collecting a very hefty dividend, which is extremely well covered by earnings.

Conclusion

We can see from the most recent quarter that AGNC is actively buying more MBS to grow their portfolio, as well as to grow their income stream. Meanwhile, we're still collecting a wonderful monthly dividend that is heavily pouring into our account from the thousands upon thousands of mortgages that they hold.

When you take a walk around your neighborhood, keep an eye out for the homes that are for sale, and see how long they stay listed and when they actually close. There's a good chance that when they pay their mortgage every month, you will be collecting a portion of that mortgage payment right into your account in the form of a dividend.

When it comes to retirement planning, I love to have a diverse and powerful income stream. I don't put my dollars to work in only a couple of places. I spread out the ways my income pours into my account so that my income stream is as diverse as possible. With your retirement income stream, you shouldn't bank on just a few big names to provide you with all the income that you need. I recommend that every retiree who invests in an income portfolio hold at least 42 unique income investments – this could be one of them for you, providing you with strong monthly income, month after month. That way, instead of having to worry about how you're going to pay your bills, you can spend more time on your hobbies and find ways to fill your newly acquired leisure time. Sounds like a wonderful retirement to me.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.