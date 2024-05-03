10 Sleep-Well-At-Night Dividend Aristocrats Perfect For Whatever's Coming Next

tiero

If you've ever been confused about the stock market, you're not alone! Even the "professionals" really don't know what the heck is going on.

Consider 2023.

In January, we celebrated a "soft landing." Stocks were soaring.

By February, a blowout jobs report worried the market about a "no landing" and the Fed having to keep hiking rates.

Then, the regional banking crisis in March sent bonds soaring, and we were back to "hard landing" recession fears.

By April, the lack of other bank failures and strong tech earnings had the market back to "soft landing".

Then, in May, First Republic had to be acquired by JPMorgan, and it was back to "hard landing" recession fears.

And then, in June, we returned to "soft landing" bullishness.

Six months and six shifts in narrative about the state of the economy, interest rates, bond yields, and the stock market's future direction.

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.”— Peter Lynch (emphasis added)

Peter Lynch generated 29% annual returns for 13 years at Fidelity's Magellan fund. He's one of the best investors in history and knows what matters and what doesn't.

So, ignore all economic forecasts and buy great companies, right?

Safe Investing: Simple In Theory, Challenging In Practice

Stocks are the best-performing asset in history, delivering 2.4 million X inflation-adjusted returns since 1802.

The worst 30-year return since 1926 was 1929's pre-Great Depression bubble top to 1959.

That 30-year rolling return was 7.8%.

Allow me to repeat that stat for the people in the back — the worst 30-year return over the past 100 years or so was a total gain of 850%." - Wealth Of Common Sense (emphasis original)

By the way, 1938 to 1968 was the best 30-year return, 14.8% annually for three decades or 6,184% gain, turning $1 into $62.84.

On average, investors could double their money every five years for 30 years.

Such was the bearishness and low valuations at the darkest days of the Great Depression.

Ok, so buy and hold US stocks! That's the ticket to guaranteed riches. Not quite.

While earnings growth over 30+ years accounts for 97% of stock returns, sentiment, momentum, and luck can dominate stock returns in the short term.

For as long as five years, 71% of returns are dominated by luck and just 29% by fundamentals.

Over 12 months? It's just 7%.

Note that during the Pandemic mania, just 3% of 12-month returns were driven by earnings; that's how crazy things got.

So forget economic forecasts and buy US stocks for 30+ years! That's the ticket to guaranteed riches, right?!

Not quite.

It's Always A Market Of Stocks, Not A Stock Market

When stocks sell off in a bear market, it's always been a great buying opportunity, and baring an apocalypse that permanently destroys capitalism and earnings forever, they always will be.

For example, since 1971, the average bear market decline of 34% has been followed by average three-, five-, and 10-year total returns of:

3-years: 41% or 12% annually.

5-years: 79% or 12% annually.

10-years: 218% or 12% annually.

In other words, after the average bear market, the market's historical returns go up 20% for the next three to 10 years.

But after the worst bear markets?

3-years: 59% or 17% annually.

5-years: 79% or 17% annually.

Ten years: 262% or 14% annually.

In other words, bear markets are wonderful for higher returns. But there's a catch.

While the US stock market always bounces back from bear markets, individual stocks don't always.

Since 1980, almost half of US stocks have fallen 70+% and have never recovered.

In some sectors, the odds of what JPMorgan calls a "permanent catastrophic decline" is 65%.

The study includes all 26,168 firms with publicly traded U.S. common stock since 1926. Even though investments in the majority (57.8%) of stocks led to reduced rather than increased shareholder wealth, U.S. stock market investments on net increased shareholder wealth by $47.4 trillion between 1926 and 2019. Technology firms accounted for the largest share, $9.0 trillion, of the total... five firms accounted for 22% of net wealth creation." - W.P Carey School of Business, emphasis added

56% of US stocks lose money over time.

Just 83 Companies Generated 50% of Cumulative Stock Market Gains Since 1926

W.P Carey School Of Management

Apple accounts for almost 4% of cumulative stock gains from 1926 to 2019.

And guess what? You might not have made money even if you did buy one of these history-beater champions.

GM accounts for 1% of cumulative profits, yet today's GM is a post-bankruptcy version.

If you had bought and held GM since 1926, you would have lost everything.

How about AT&T? It dominated US telecom for decades, but have you seen the last 30 years?

Down 10% Over 24 Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

But wait, it gets worse.

Many of us remember the short period from 2016 to 2019, during which some historical champions, like XOM or GE, generated negative returns.

In other words, you might have lost money even if you bought the historical champions, like GM and AT&T, and held them for decades.

And over any short period, as long as four, five, or even seven years, even the historical champions might have delivered negative or flat returns.

Can you see why just 8% of professional money managers can match their benchmarks over 10+ years?

Stock picking isn't just hard; it's statistically very hard. Since 1926, only 4% of US stocks have beaten risk-free T-bills.

Dividend Aristocrats: Putting The Odds In Your Favor

Dividend aristocrats, companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks, combine four alpha factors into one group.

Smaller size.

Lower Volatility.

Dividend Growth.

Quality.

But even the venerable aristocrats can and do fail.

Failed Aristocrats (Cut Dividends) 2009 To 2017

GE was a dividend aristocrat in 2000. And the most valuable company on earth. And AAA-rated. And its CEO, Jack Welch, had been named Fortune's "CEO of the century."

If there was any Ultra SWAN "widows and orphans" aristocrat that was safe, it was GE.

Then, the wheels fell off the bus through terrible risk management, and five dividend cuts later, GE investors are still underwater.

GE Investors Have Lost 35% Adjusted For Inflation Over 24 Years... Including Dividends.

Portfolio Visualizer

So how can you take the aristocrats and maximize the chances of long-term buy-and-hold success?

How can you separate the good from the great and, most importantly, the god-awful future failed aristocrats like GE?

How To Find The Dividend Aristocrats With The Best Long-Term Risk Management

Credit ratings are a great way to measure fundamental risk.

S&P

But credit ratings don't necessarily tell you if stock investors will make money. They are a useful proxy for estimating the risk of losing 100% of your money buying a stock.

So here's how I measure complete long-term risk management — the company's corporate culture risk management "soul."

S&P

Before becoming a financial analyst, I didn't know you could measure over 1,000 business metrics, much less more than 1,000 risk metrics.

However, S&P's job is to measure risk, and for over 20 years, they have been fine-tuning a complete risk management model for companies — a model whose scores have been part of every credit rating for almost a quarter-century.

So now let me show you how I found the ten best dividend aristocrats by risk management according to S&P that you should consider potentially buying today.

How I Found The Most Dependable "Sleep Well-At-Night" Aristocrats For Whatever Is Coming Next

ZEUS Research Terminal Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside and dividend growth streaks" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 Under "Lists," dividend champions 132 26.29% 2 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 90 17.93% 3 Quality Rating 10+ (Blue-Chip Or Better) 82 16.33% 4 Investment Grade Credit Rating (BBB- or higher) 61 12.15% 5 Non-Speculative 58 11.55% 6 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 31 6.18% 7 Sort By Long-Term Risk Management Percentile 10 1.99% 8 Use "ticker" to isolate the top 10 companies and create a single watch list. 10 3.19% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

So, from 500 companies to just dividend aristocrats, that are:

Reasonably priced.

Blue-chip quality or better.

Investment Grade.

Non-speculative (no turnaround stocks).

Analysts expect double-digit long-term returns.

Top 10 S&P long-term risk management.

10 Dividend Aristocrats Perfect For What's Coming Next

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

These are some truly incredible companies. Just take a look at these fundamentals.

The average yield is 3.0%, the same as Vanguard's high-yield ETF (VYM) and 2X the yield of the S&P.

The quality and dividend safety are 92% and 98%, respectively, with an approximate 1% risk of a dividend cut even in another Great Recession or Pandemic level economic downturn.

According to S&P, the average credit rating is A- stable, with a 3.25% average 30-year bankruptcy risk.

What is the average S&P long-term risk management rating? It is in the 95th percentile, the top 5 percent of all global companies.

According to all analysts covering these companies, the long-term consensus growth is 9%, and the long-term income growth/total return potential is 12%.

The average dividend growth streak is 43 years, every year since 1981.

Through four recessions.

Two economic catastrophes.

Six bear markets.

Dozens of corrections.

Inflation was as high as 14%.

Interest rates as high as 18%.

Wow, that's pretty impressive. Indeed, some of the world's best companies when it comes not just to dividend dependability but overall risk management. Companies that the bond market is willing to bet millions will still be around in 2112.

Enbridge (ENB)'s bonds mature in 2112, almost 100 years from now.

Now, that's the kind of "buy and hold" dependability you can trust. And here's why I consider those 12% long-term return potential consensus reasonable.

Historical Returns Since 1996

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

While historical returns don't guarantee future results, decades of returns for stable blue-chip companies can show that analyst growth forecasts are reasonable.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Average 15-year rolling returns are a great way to smooth out bear markets since there are, on average, two bear markets over 15 years.

The average 15-year rolling return on these great risk management aristocrats is 13.4%, similar to the 12.2% analysts expect in the future.

The worst 15-year return? 11% annual returns, compared to the S&P's worst 15-year rolling return of 3.6%.

The lowest 15-year aristocratic return was 278%, compared to 79% of the S&P 500.

Advanced Metrics

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The average annual volatility of these ten great risk management aristocrats was 16%, which is not bad given that the S&P is 50X more diversified.

Over the last three decades, these aristocrats delivered 6% annual alpha compared to the S&P and generated almost 2X the volatility-adjusted total returns of the S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

These great risk management aristocrats captured 76% of the market's downside while capturing 101% of the upside, an incredibly attractive trade-off that explains the 2X better volatility-adjusted returns.

16% Annual Income Growth For 27 years = 46X Increase In Income

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

For almost 30 years, these great risk management aristocrats delivered incredible dividend growth, equal to doubling every five years.

That's compared to 8% annual income growth for the S&P.

What is the difference between 8% income growth and 16% over 27 years?

S&P 500 has a 14% yield on cost, while the aristocrats have a 95.6% yield on cost.

Almost 100% of the original investment is now paid back via exponentially growing dividends. Dividends that analysts still expect to keep growing at 9% annually in the future, with dividend investors potentially enjoying 12% to 13% annual income growth.

Dividends Per $1000 Initial Investment In 1996

Metric S&P 500 10 Great Risk Management Aristocrats Total Dividends $1,471 $6,870 Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends $750.51 $3,505.10 Annualized Income Growth Rate 8.2% 15.0% Total Income/Initial Investment % 1.47 6.87 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment % 0.75 3.51 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500 4.67 NA Starting Yield 1.8% 2.1% Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost) 14.0% 95.6% 2024 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost) 7.1% 48.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Behold the power of consistent dividend compounding, courtesy of some of the corporate world's best long-term risk management cultures.

But you don't have to wait decades to profit from these great risk management aristocrats.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 55% = 15.7% annually vs 40% or 12% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 13.2% vs 8% S&P.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Novartis (NVS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge (ENB)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Caterpillar (CAT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris International (PM)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Target (TGT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Becton, Dickson (BDX)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risks To Consider

While "risk-adjusted" returns are popular among the hedge fund crowd, there is no actual connection between volatility and fundamental risk.

Fundamental risk is losing all your money invested in a stock, the risk of bankruptcy, and the stock going to zero.

Volatility is only a risk if you are emotionally or financially forced to become a forced seller at the worst possible time, like in a bear market.

S&P credit ratings, long-term risk management ratings, and our safety and quality scores have nothing to do with volatility.

Ycharts

Realty Income (O) and Lowe's (LOW) fell 25% in a single day on March 16th, 2020, when the S&P fell 12%.

Why? Not for any fundamental reason; it was forced selling by the hedge fund. Global margin calls went out, and hedge funds had to liquidate anything, no matter the safety or quality, to meet those calls.

A SWAN-quality dividend aristocrat like O or LOW (a dividend king) can lose 25% of its value in a single day.

The aristocrats fell 10% that day, 20% less than the S&P. They had lower volatility than they usually do. Did it matter to investors?

Would you have panic-sold stocks on that day? Did you in real life?

Portfolio Visualizer

Good risk management factors in your emotional ability to live through a 12% single market plunge.

Wikipedia

You have to be prepared for up to a 20% single-day market drop, as most circuit breakers will allow.

Your goals are the #1 question you must ask yourself as an investor. They tell you what kind of returns you require.

The #2 question is, "What is the biggest decline I can realistically stomach without panic selling or losing sleep in a bear market."

Never tell anyone that any stock, not even an A-rated dividend aristocrat with 90+% long-term risk management percentile, is a "bond alternative."

In a market panic, in a global margin call, fundamental safety and quality count for nothing.

And at that point, only asset allocation can save you.

Average Bear Market Since 2000

Portfolio Visualizer

Bottom Line: These Are 10 Sleep-Well-At-Night Dividend Aristocrats Perfect For What's Coming Next

The greatest investors in history are a pantheon with many famous names like Buffett, Graham, Dodd, Lynch, Greenblatt, Marks, Templeton, and Soros.

With rare exceptions, like Soros breaking the Bank of England, which made his career, none of these investors, the greatest of all time, timed the market, predicted interest rates, or even the economy.

Instead, they focused on safety and quality, with prudent valuation and sound risk management.

This is a time and battle-tested strategy for growing wealth and income that anyone can do.

We can find some fantastic companies by harnessing several layers of advanced risk management analysis, including credit ratings and S&P long-term risk management ratings, and then applying them to the legendary dividend aristocrats.

Companies that you can trust with your hard-earned savings, not just for a few weeks or a few years, but likely for decades to come.

When you buy these aristocrats, you buy into a corporate culture of conservative finances, dependable dividends, and risk management that builds legacies that echo through eternity.

Or at least, in the case of Enbridge, through at least 2,112.

This is how you do dividend investing conservatively, harnessing global capitalism's genius to live your dreams.

Not by gambling, market timing, or predicting interest rates or GDP. But by trusting some of the best management teams and armies of employees to work hard for you so that you don't have to one day.