Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.21K Followers

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Tushla - VP, IR
Kevin Gorman - CEO
Matt Abernethy - CFO
Eric Benevich - Chief Commercial Officer
Eiry Roberts - Chief Medical Officer
Kyle Gano - Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America
Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen
Paul Matteis - Stifel
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Brian Skorney - Baird
Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets
Carter Gould - Barclays
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan
Marc Goodman - Leerink
Myles Minter - William Blair
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley
Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities
Danielle Brill Bongero - Raymond James
Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim
Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord
Evan Seigerman - BMO
David Hoang - Citigroup
Ami Fadia - Needham
David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to Neurocrine Biosciences' reports First Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Tushla

Good morning everyone, and welcome to Neurocrine Biosciences' first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me are Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer. We are also joined today by Dr. Jaz Singh, Neurocrine's Vice President of Psychiatry Clinical Development, which includes serving as the program lead for NBI-845, our AMPA potentiator, which recently read out positive Phase 2 top-line results in adults with major depressive disorder.

Recommended For You

About NBIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIX

Trending Analysis

Trending News