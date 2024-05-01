Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.21K Followers

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Lucas - VP, IR
George R. Oliver - Chairman and CEO
Marc Vandiepenbeeck - EVP & CFO and President, Building Solutions EMEALA

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Scott Davis - Melius Research
Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Andrew Obin - Bank of America
Steve Volkmann - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Johnson Controls’ Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Lucas, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Lucas

Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Johnson Controls’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results. The press release and related tables that were issued earlier this morning, as well as the conference call slide presentation, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at johnsoncontrols.com.

Joining me on the call today are Johnson Controls’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver; and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck. Before we begin, let me remind you that during our presentation today, we will make forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please note that we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if actual results or future expectations change materially.

Please refer to our SEC filings for detailed discussions

Recommended For You

About JCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News