Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 12:00 AM ET

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)
Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
May 01, 2024, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Travis Stice - Chairman and CEO
Kaes Van't Hof - President and CFO
Danny Wesson - EVP and COO
Adam Lawlis - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC
David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Diamondback Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Adam Lawlis, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Adam Lawlis

Thank you, Jules. Good morning, and welcome to Diamondback Energy's first quarter 2024 conference call. During our call today, we will reference an updated investor presentation and Letter to Stockholders, which can be found on Diamondback's website. Representing Diamondback today are Travis Stice, Chairman and CEO; Kaes Van't Hof, President and CFO; and Danny Wesson, COO.

During this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and businesses. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information concerning these factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, we will make reference to certain non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations with the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release issued yesterday afternoon.

I'll now turn the call over to Travis Stice.

Travis Stice

Thank

