National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBGIF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCPK:NBGIF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 1, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pavlos Mylonas - Chief Executive Officer
Christos Christodoulou - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan
Eleni Ismailou - Axia Ventures
Kemeny Gabor - Autonomous Research
Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital
Simon Nellis - Citi
Alberto Nigro - Mediobanca

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Lina [Phonetic], your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the National Bank of Greece Conference Call to present and discuss the First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

All participants are in a listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO of National Bank of Greece. Mr. Mylonas, you may now proceed.

Pavlos Mylonas

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial results call. I am joined by Christos Christodoulou, Group CFO; Greg Papagrigoris, Group IR. After my introductory remarks, Christos will go into more detail on our financial performance and then we will turn to Q&A.

Let me begin with an overview of Greece's economic environment, which provides a consistently positive backdrop to our strong and sustainable financial performance. Then I will turn to the key highlights of our financial results. So let's begin.

Economic activity in Greece since the beginning of the year showed signs of acceleration, bouncing back from the temporary slowdown of the second half of 2023 induced by the floods. In fact, in the first quarter of 2024, most leading and conjunctural indicators have improved versus the fourth quarter. Specifically, employment growth has accelerated to over 2% so far in the first quarter of 2024 from

