Whiteway/E+ via Getty Images

STAG Industrial Overview

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is a unique real estate investment trust, or REIT, in several ways. First and foremost, STAG is one of the few REITs in the net lease sector that focuses exclusively on industrial properties. Digging deeper, STAG’s business model has additional layers of differentiation from the typical net lease REIT. Several months ago, we discussed STAG’s fourth quarter earnings, highlighting strength in leasing spreads and critical differentiations in their business model from other industrial REITs.

In February, STAG released their 2023 annual report, providing high-level updates on their portfolio and business. As of year-end, STAG owned 112 million square feet of industrial real estate leased to 598 tenants. Speaking of tenants, STAG’s rent roll is well diversified. The only tenant with any significant concentration is Amazon (AMZN) at 2.9% of annualized base rent, or ABR, stemming from six properties. The remainder of tenants generated less than 1% of rental revenue, making STAG one of the most diversified net lease REITs by tenant base.

STAG Q1 Earnings

STAG is a member of the MidCap 400 and has a combined enterprise value of around $9 billion based on current share prices. STAG’s business is also more complex and active than a traditional net lease REIT. While many net lease REITs are aggregators, buying and holding properties over the long term, STAG is more active in leasing and improving the portfolio. Their portfolio is split between single-tenant and multi-tenant industrial properties. Many industrial leases are shorter than traditional NNN leases, and this is expressed by STAG’s short weighted average lease term, or WALT, which sits around 4.5 years.

STAG Q1 Earnings

As we have previously covered, STAG is benefiting from strong leasing spreads on renewals and newly inked leases. With over 75% of leases by square footage expiring by 2030, STAG is poised to increase their rental revenue significantly over the next five years. Vacancies and rollover are a more beneficial piece of STAG’s strategy than most net lease REITs.

Additionally, STAG operates a healthy development platform, which focuses on new construction and identifying opportunities for improvement within the portfolio. This can include expanding assets or building new assets on excess land of properties already owned by STAG.

The Recent Dip

Industrial demand was extraordinarily strong coming out of the pandemic. As many retailers were forced to adopt an e-commerce focused strategy, many found themselves unprepared for the logistics requirements. As a result, there was a demand boom for bulk industrial space across the country as many companies began to follow AMZN’s aggressive industrial growth strategy. Additional supply chain disruptions added to industrial demand. Construction starts were extraordinarily strong in the post pandemic era, adding generously to nationwide supply.

CBRE

The market has likely reached saturation, passing peak construction starts seen at the end of 2022. In fact, many of these new developments are now coming online, causing disruption due to the added supply. CBRE described the impacts in depth in their 2024 Industrial Outlook.

The U.S. industrial market is expected to stabilize in 2024, with net absorption on par with 2023 levels and taking rent growth moderating to 8%. Construction deliveries will taper off by midyear and finish at half of 2023’s total. New deliveries in the early part of the year will cause the overall vacancy rate to rise to around the 10-year average of 5.0% before falling slightly in the second half of the year. New development will remain low for the foreseeable future due to tight lending conditions, economic uncertainty and an oversupply of large warehouse and distribution facilities in certain markets.

The impact of the new deliveries has begun to reach industrial REITs at the earnings level. Most recently, Prologis (PLD), the world’s largest industrial landlord, reported soft earnings on weak demand. PLD described soft demand as a result of cost-cutting by clients on their first quarter earnings call.

That said, as we evaluate the market, persistent inflation and high interest rates have kept more customers focused on controlling costs. The resulting delay in decision making, easily observed through the first quarter's below average net absorption, will translate to lower leasing volume within the year. Accordingly, we've opted to adjust our guidance early, getting ahead of what looks like a period of occupancy below our forecast in the near term and its effect on same store in a number of our higher rent markets. This is punctuated, of course, by a more pronounced period of correction still underway in Southern California.

As a leader in the sector, PLD’s performance is a leading indicator for other REITs in the same sector. As a result, it was cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets. PLD share prices have been negatively impacted by the news, and STAG has followed accordingly. Over the past month, the share prices of PLD and STAG have declined by 21% and 10%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

STAG reported first quarter earnings on April 30th. Let’s dive in and uncover if the REIT’s management team has been able to continue navigating a challenging industrial market.

STAG Q1 Earnings Results

STAG’s first quarter earnings were described by CEO Bill Crooker as “another quarter of excellent internal growth, including robust Same Store Cash NOI growth.” Over the past three months, STAG has continued to capitalize on competitive advantages within the industrial segment to generate strong performance at the asset level.

Top-line results were impressive. STAG generated Cash NOI of $139.1 million for the first quarter, marking a 7.1% increase over the same quarter from the prior year. Core funds from operations, or FFO, per share increased to $0.59 per share, a 7.3% increase over the same period from the prior year. The core FFO corresponds to an FFO payout ratio of 63% based on the quarterly dividend total of $0.3699 per share.

Occupancy reached 97.7% across the portfolio, marking a 50 basis point decline over the prior quarter. STAG’s leases are shorter than most net lease REITs and as a result, quarter-over-quarter changes in occupancy are more pronounced. Although lower than many net lease competitors, STAG’s leasing performance was strong throughout the quarter.

During the first quarter, STAG commenced operating leases covering 4.3 million square feet, resulting in cash rent increases of 30.5%. Of the 4.2 million square feet worth of leases that expired in the first quarter, 84.2% of tenants chose to renew. The divergence of performance between newly signed leases and renewals is a critical indicator of softening demand in the industrial sector.

As of April 29, STAG had addressed 81.2% of total expected 2024 leasing activity. The leasing covered 11.1 million square feet, increasing rents by 26.7% upon renewal.

STAG also provided information on acquisition activity during the quarter. New investment slowed considerably with the acquisition of a single asset in Cincinnati, OH. The 697,500 square foot distribution center traded at a 6.1% going in capitalization rate and was completely occupied upon closing. STAG’s cost basis for the acquisition was $71.79 per square foot.

Commentary & Outlook

STAG’s operating results for the first quarter were exceptional. STAG’s business model continues to accommodate strong performance at the asset level, driven by powerful leasing spreads. STAG’s business model blends the lines between traditional industrial REITs like PLD and net lease REITs like Realty Income (O). The portfolio of industrial assets encumbered by triple net leases is a long term cash flow generating machine, like most net lease REITs.

However, industrial leases are typically shorter than retail leases and as a result, STAG’s weighted average lease term at the portfolio level is considerably shorter. This creates more involvement from management, who must work on leasing assets more frequently. However, this also creates a faster rotating wheel in which cash flow is marked to market more frequently.

Given the strong growth of industrial market rents over the past three years, STAG continues to benefit from rolling leases, which are being renewed at considerably higher rents. Examining STAG’s results supports this thesis. During the first three months of the year, STAG signed 29 leases, consisting of five new leases and 24 renewals. The overall retention rate of 84.2% indicates the industrial market remains strong compared to historical averages, irrespective of recently softening demand. As a point of comparison, STAG’s retention rate was 80.7% in the first quarter of 2019, five years ago.

STAG Q1 Earnings

The renewals marked a cash rent change of 36.2%, considerably higher than the 7.3% generated from leases with new tenants. This stems from a combination of factors. First and foremost, market rents have increased materially since STAG negotiated many of their existing leases. As a result, the double-digit cash rent changes continue to post quarter after quarter. However, the discrepancy also indicates softening demand for assets where tenants are choosing not to renew. New leases are signed nearly 30% lower than renewals, indicating a significant divergence in demand between different assets within the portfolio.

Also, important are the costs associated with leasing. During the first quarter, STAG provided tenant improvement packages for $0.38 and $0.22 for new leases and renewals, respectively. These TI packages are modest compared to market rates for TIs in the industrial space. However, the short lease terms also leave little room for generous TI packages. In the big picture, STAG is leasing assets effectively.

First quarter earnings were strong. Critically important, STAG continues to post double-digit leasing spreads for renewed leases, supporting strong core FFO per share growth. Additionally, growing FFO per share means STAG’s dividend payout ratio has declined considerably over the past five years. Compare STAG’s current adjusted FFO, or AFFO, payout ratio of 63% to nearly 80% for the same quarter from 2019. Over time, the conservative payout ratio could support accelerating dividend growth for STAG. Based on current share prices, STAG Industrial trades with a dividend yield of 4.30%, the highest of 2024, presenting an attractive income opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaways

Over the years, STAG has transformed itself from a lower quality industrial net lease REIT into a unique business targeting an underserved industrial segment. Targeting high-quality properties located in mostly secondary and tertiary markets, STAG is using their experience to generate value for shareholders through new acquisitions as well as active management of their existing assets, including large value add projects.

First quarter earnings solidify STAG as one of the best industrial landlords in the space, earning a “Buy” rating. Additionally, the portfolio makes a solid pair when matched with other industrial REITs focusing on larger markets, such as PLD or traditional net lease REITs targeting other asset classes like O.