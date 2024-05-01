STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 1:05 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Stock
STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Kimball - EVP, Real Estate Operations
Bill Crooker - CEO, President & Director
Matts Pinard - EVP, CFO & Treasurer
Michael Chase - EVP & CIO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Mailman - Citigroup
Vince Tibone - Green Street Advisors
Eric Borden - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets
William Crow - Raymond James & Associates
Nicholas Thillman - Robert W. Baird & Co.
Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI
Jason Belcher - Wells Fargo Securities
Michael Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Andrew Berger - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the STAG Industrial, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Xiarhos. Thank you. Mr. Xiarhos, you may begin.

Steven Kimball

Thank you. Welcome to STAG Industrial's conference call covering the First Quarter 2024 Results. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday, we have posted an unaudited quarterly supplemental information presentation on the company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, under the Investor Relations section.

On today's call, the company's prepared remarks and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include forecast of core FFO, same-store NOI, G&A, acquisition disposition volumes, retention rates and other guidance, leasing prospects, rent collections, industry and economic trends and other matters. We encourage all listeners to review the more detailed discussion related to these forward-looking statements contained in the company's filings with the SEC and the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures contained in the

