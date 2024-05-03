We Are

We previously covered Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in February 2024, discussing the management's drastic cost optimization plans through 2026, with the market already rewarding the stock with an immense rally over the past few months.

While the normalization in interest rates and delinquency rates might trigger moderate headwinds, we maintained our belief that its turnabout was in progress, with FQ4'23 already delivering promising results.

Since then, C has already rallied by +11.2%, outperforming the wider market by +0.4%, further demonstrating the reversal in market sentiments. We still believe that the rally has legs, with the stock inherently undervalued compared to its tangible book value per share.

At the same time, we believe that the negatively impacted FQ1'24 RoTCE is mostly attributed to the one-time FDIC special assessment expense and restructuring-related costs, with things likely to lift from FQ2'24 onwards as the management reiterates the FY2024 guidance.

The C Investment Thesis Remains Robust, With FQ2'24 Likely To Bring Forth Improved RoTCE

For now, C has reported a mixed FQ1'24 earnings call, with total revenues of $21.1B (+20.9% QoQ/ -1.5% YoY) and adj EPS of $1.75 (+108.3% QoQ/ -5.9% YoY).

Much of its top-line tailwinds are naturally attributed to the Services segment at total revenues of $4.76B (+5.5% QoQ/ +8.4% YoY) along with the US Personal Banking [USPB] at total revenues of $5.17B (+4.6% QoQ/ +9.7% YoY).

Most importantly, with growing Assets Under Custody and/or Administration of $24T (+2.1% QoQ/ +11.1% YoY), it is apparent that C's TTS remains its growth driver along with the USPB segment, with consumer spending remaining healthy across its proprietary card and partner card businesses.

C's Deteriorating RoTCE

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, C's overall RoTCE continues to deteriorate to 7.6% (+12.7 points QoQ/ -3.3 YoY/ -4.8 from FQ4'19 levels of 12.4%) in FQ1'24, compared to its big bank peers, JPM at 21% (+7 points QoQ/ -2 YoY), WFC at 12.3% (+3.3 points QoQ/ -1.7 YoY), and BAC at 13.8% (+2.1 QoQ/ -3.6 YoY).

However, readers must note that part of the FQ1'24 bottom line headwinds are likely attributed to the one-time FDIC special assessment expense of $251M and restructuring costs of $225M, with up to $1B of restructuring-related costs already guided for FY2024.

With the management continuing to guide medium-term RoTCE of between 11% and 12%, we expect to see C's FQ2'24 numbers improve moderately on a QoQ/ YoY basis, especially since their FY2024 revenue/ operating expenses/ NCL guidance have remained consistent since the FQ4'23 earnings call.

At the same time, the new Banamex leadership team has been announced with the Mexican IPO on schedule by H2'24, with it likely to bring forth excellent value to existing shareholders while simplifying its global business model.

Despite so, investors may also want to temper their near-term expectations, since C's Wealth segment continues to be a bottom-line drag with RoTCE of 4.6% (+4.5 points QoQ/ -0.2 YoY) along with the USPB segment at RoTCE of 5.5% (+1.9 points QoQ/ -1.9 YoY) in the latest quarter.

This well negates the Service segment's growing RoTCE of 24.1% (+10.6 points QoQ/ +1.2 YoY).

Part of C's Wealth segment headwinds are attributed to the lower deposit spreads, higher mortgage funding costs, and ongoing organization simplification.

In addition, readers must take note of the USPB's rising credit card delinquency rates of 1.47% (+0.3 points YoY) and net charge-off rates of 2.90% (+1.23 points YoY) in March 2024, nearing its March 2019 levels of 1.62% and 2.95%, respectively.

While these metrics appear to be below the seven lenders' average rates of 2.92% (+0.43 points YoY) and 4.36% (+1.23 points YoY), it is also higher than JPM's at 0.79%/ 1.49% and BAC's at 1.41%/ 2.46%, respectively.

These numbers imply that C's USPB segment bottom-line performance may potentially get worse, before things improve along with the macroeconomic outlook.

So, Is C Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

C 7Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, C has already rallied tremendously from the October 2023 bottom by +60.4%, well outperforming the wider market at +22.3%, further underscoring the bullish market sentiments as the management executes their turnaround story.

Perhaps part of the optimism may also be attributed to the fact C remains undervalued compared to its tangible book value per share of $86.67 (+0.5% QoQ/ +2% YoY), implying a -28.1% discount at current levels.

C Valuations

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, C's FWD P/E valuations of 10.66x have normalized nearer to its 3Y pre-pandemic means of 10.30x and the sector median of 10.38x, while also trading attractively below JPM at 12.02x and BAC at 11.61x.

Based on the LTM adj EPS of $5.48 and the FWD P/E valuations of 10.66x, C trades near our fair value estimates of $58.40. Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $8.77, there seems to be an excellent upside potential of +50% to our long-term price target of $93.40 as well.

Depending on individual investor's dollar cost averages and investing style, we believe that C also offers a relatively decent forward dividend yield of 3.41%, though naturally lacking compared to the US Treasury Yields of between 4.63% and 5.38%.

Even so, the elevated interest rate environment is unlikely to last forever, with the Fed still determined to bring the inflation down to the target rate of ~2%.

As a result of the attractive dual pronged return prospects through capital appreciation and dividend income, we are maintaining our Buy rating for the C stock.