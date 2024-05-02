Up To 8% Yield From 2 Stocks With Durable Assets

Supertruper

Now is a great time to be an income investor, no matter how you slice and dice it. While Treasuries yield around 5% per year, there’s no guarantee that this rate will stick around, especially considering that cracks in the purchasing power of low-income consumers are starting to emerge.

This shows that inflation is taking a toll on consumers and may add fuel to the case for at least pausing rate hikes. That’s why I continue to see value in owning dividend stocks, some of which offer yields well above that of Treasury bonds and long-term dividend growth and capital appreciation potential.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, one in which has seen a solid growth trajectory in price, while still giving a +8% yield to boot, and the other, which appears to be undervalued at present while yielding 7%. I highlight what makes both worth buying at present for immediate high income that’s well-covered by cash flows and long-term growth potential, so let’s get started!

#1: MPLX LP - 8% Yield

MPLX LP (MPLX) issues a Schedule K-1 and is a sizable midstream company that owns mission-critical energy infrastructure and logistics assets. It’s managed by its general partner, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and its asset base is focused on the Appalachia region, with a network of crude and refined product pipelines, natural gas pipelines and NGL processing facilities, storage tanks, and an inland marine business.

MPLX benefits from strong cash flow generation, as it carries a moat-worthy presence in its area of operation with limited competition. As shown below, MPLX has been able to grow its Adjusted EBITDA, DCF, and Distributions to Unitholders at a 6.4% to 7.7% rate since 2020.

Investor Presentation

MPLX also enjoys contracted cash flows with MPC, thereby limiting the impact from fluctuations in volume. While total pipeline volume declined by 6% YoY during Q1 2024 (reported on April 30th), it was more than offset by a 13% YoY tariff increase over the same period in 2023. The G&P (gathering and processing) segment also saw strong results, with gathered volumes declining by just 2% YoY while processed and fractionated volumes grew by 9% and 7%, respectively. These factors supported 8% YoY growth in both EBITDA and DCF.

While management didn’t provide direct guidance for 2024, the CEO alluded to it during the Q1 earnings call in which he remarked the 3-Year 8% CAGR in DCF and EBITDA, which continued during the first quarter. This is supported by MPLX's growing presence in the Permian natural gas value chain, including a new pipeline build there that’s expected to be in service in Q3 of this year.

MPLX also carries a very strong balance sheet with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.2x, sitting below the 3.5x from the prior year period, and just slightly above that of peer Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which recently reported a 3.0x leverage ratio in its Q1'24 earnings release.

Importantly, MPLX currently yields 8.1% and the distribution is well-covered by a 1.6x DCF-to-Distribution coverage ratio (unchanged from last year). MPLX has a 5-year Distribution CAGR of 5.1% and has raised it annually for the past 10 years. Distribution growth has only accelerated in recent years with 9.7% growth last year and I would expect to see another raise in Q4 of this year, considering MPLX’s robust results.

I continue to see value in MPLX at the current price of $41.80 with a Price-to-Cashflow of 7.9x, which as shown below, compares favorably to the 8.2x of EPD and 8.1x of Williams Companies (WMB). While MPLX is pricier than the 6.5x P/CF of Kinder Morgan (KMI), I believe MPLX is deserving of the higher valuation due to its higher growth rate.

MPLX vs. Peers P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

While MPLX is pricier than the 7.0x P/CF valuation from when I last visited the stock, I believe it remains a ‘Buy’ considering its strong bottom line growth. Even if the DCF growth rate were to slow to 2%, MPLX could still produce market-level performance when combined with the 8% distribution yield. As such, I believe MPLX could reasonably trade in the 8-10x P/CF range.

#2: Gaming and Leisure Properties - 7% Yield

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) is the second largest owner of gaming properties across the U.S., sitting behind industry leader, VICI Properties (VICI). Unlike VICI, GLPI doesn’t have properties in Las Vegas, and instead has properties across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southern reaches of the U.S., where it’s able to source properties at higher cap rates (compared to Vegas).

At present, GLPI has 62 properties spread across 19 states, and it collects 88% of its rent from well-established publicly traded gaming companies Penn Entertainment (PENN), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Caesar’s Entertainment (CZR), and Bally’s (BALY).

Investor Presentation

One of the advantages to owning gaming properties is the strict zoning requirements around new locations (similar to the manufactured housing industry), thereby limiting new supply competition for existing properties. GLPI continues to see growth as reflected by Revenue and AFFO growing by 5.8% and 4.0% YoY, respectively, during Q1 2024 (results released on April 25th).

This was driven by a combination of both acquisitions like the Tioga and Rockford properties as well as rent escalators and percentage rent adjustments (in which GLPI gets a percentage of tenant revenues) on its existing leases. Collectively, these factors drove a $9.4 million increase in rental income.

While GLPI saw 4.4% YoY AFFO per share growth in Q4’23, growth has stalled as of late with AFFO per share being flat on a YoY basis in Q1’24, due in part to a higher cost of capital environment. This includes $180 million worth of new equity that was issued during Q4’23, which has near-term dilutive effects on the income statement, and management is guiding for flat AFFO/share growth for the full-year 2024.

Despite a flat year from bottom-line growth, GLPI’s investments this year could pay off down the road, and this includes a 30-year lease on Tioga Downs in Nichols, NY that was executed in the first quarter this year, with initial rent of $14.5 million and 1.75% annual rent escalators (increasing to 2% in year 15).

Meanwhile, GLPI carries a strong balance sheet with a low net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5x and staggered debt maturities. This lends support to the 7.1% dividend yield, and the dividend is well-covered by an 82% payout ratio, based on 2024 AFFO/share guidance of $3.73 at the midpoint of range.

I continue to see value in GLPI at the current price of $42.73 with a forward P/FFO of 11.3, sitting below its historical P/FFO of 13.1. While VICI is slightly cheaper at a P/FFO of 11.0, it currently sports a lower dividend yield of 5.8% due to a lower payout ratio. As such, GLPI could be a higher-yielding alternative to its peer VICI.

FAST Graphs

My ‘Buy’ thesis remains unchanged from when I last visited the stock in November of last year when it was pricier at a P/FFO of 12.4. This is based on my continued expectation that GLPI can deliver a base case long-term growth rate in the low to mid-single digit range, which could be achieved by rent escalations alone. Plus, with a 7.1% dividend yield that’s well covered by cash flows, investors are being well paid to wait for GLPI to resume a more normal growth rate.

Risks to Consider

MPLX carries valuation risk as it’s not as cheap as it was before. As such, higher interest rates could raise its cost of debt and also result in negative investor sentiment, sending the share price down. MPLX is also subject to long-term risks around demand for natural gas should renewable energy sources pick up steam and displace traditional fossil fuels at a faster-than-expected rate. Lastly, MPLX carries risks from safety concerns and pipeline leaks could result in environmental costs.

GLPI is subject to risks from macroeconomic factors such as a recession, should consumers pull back on entertainment spending due to inflationary pressures. One of its tenants, Bally’s recently saw a credit rating downgrade with negative outlook, and that’s worth monitoring. Also, GLPI’s lower share price valuation and the current higher interest environment raises its cost of capital and makes external growth harder to come by.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about two high-yielding stocks in different industries. Each carries business models with inherent competitive advantages, either through scale as in the case of MPLX, or asset class with zoning requirements as in the case of GLPI. Lastly, with MPLX being a growth stock and GLPI being a value stock, investors can get both worlds all while getting paid high yields in each to boot.