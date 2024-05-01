Marc Romanelli/Tetra images via Getty Images

Like a short-order cook trained to react speedily to guest requests, it appears that for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), the day for meeting the company's coveted target of 3x leverage is coming in short-order. Management set this target some years ago. Meanwhile, they executed a major dividend cut, while at the same time turned that the savings toward lucrative capital investments. The change paid dividends: pun intended. With the 4th quarter 2023 report, it appears that both excess cash flows and increases in EBITDA taken together will be enough going forward. Like other of our articles, Antero Midstream Is Emptying The Wallet (Cash Flow) To Keep Pace published in December, this updates the cash flows expected in 2024 including a short summary result for the 1st quarter, a means to confirm the 2024 targets offered management in the December report. In our previous article, we rated the stock a buy. Our rating changed to a hold based and prices at or near $14. In Emptying The Wallet, we estimated that the company would require all of its cash in 2024 to reach the three-leverage target. So, let's send the waitress back in a hurry with our order. Hopefully, it will return, quickly, with good news.

1st Quarter of 2024, 4th Quarter & Year 2023

We begin with the 4th Quarter and Year 2023 summary in updating progress toward the coveted goal, followed by a review of the 1st Quarter. Management takes care in providing investors with easy to read and access critical information. From the 4th quarter slide show, we begin. First, a presentation of the company's EBITDA history shows investors a successful march.

Antero Midstream

Next, we follow with investment history and projections for 2024.

Antero Midstream

And finally, we included the company's cash flow projection for 2024.

Antero Midstream

From the last slide at the bottom in the middle bar, management guided cash flows exceeding $140M after dividends, capital investments and interest expense.

Adding the 1st Quarter results confirms management's targets going forward into 2024. Four critical statements from the 1st quarter report tell a powerful story:

"Adjusted EBITDA of $265 million, a 10% increase" YoY.

"Capital expenditures of $30 million, an 11% decrease" YoY.

After dividends free cash flow of $74 million, a 62% increase YoY.

Leverage of 3.1x extremely close to the target.

Paid off $35 million in debt.

It should be noted that in the 2024 estimate, a total of $140 million in excess cash was projected. It achieved half of that in the 1st quarter alone.

The company is performing in excellent fashion, but management, in our view, sadly opened the door for share repurchases in the December report. They dashed hopes for a full return to the $0.30/quarter dividend as its only priority. Finding yielding investments, significantly above 8%, in inflationary times, in the 5% range depending on one's calculation method, is becoming more difficult. Still, Midstream clearly made longer-term plans years ago and executed.

Finding Investment Meaning

Continuing with the December report noted above, management headlined its announcement Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, 2024 Guidance and $500 Million Share Repurchase Program. A quick look at cash uses predicted at $140 million excess during 2024 follows. With an outstanding share count of 480 million, each nickel per year increases costs $25 million. Before 2021, Midstream paid approximately $1.25 per year. At the end of 2020, the company cut the dividend to $0.90 or by $0.35. Returning to $1.25 will cost the company seven times $25 million, or $175 million. Yet, an expansion of the 1st quarter result calculates out to $300 million for the year, well above the estimate, leaving approximately $125 million for share repurchases if management chooses. Antero Resources slightly lifted its production of natural gas for the coming year in its 1st quarter release, adding confidence for our expansion using 1st quarter results. The actual results being almost double of the estimate prompted management to close the prepared remarks with, "[w]e are on track to achieve our 3x leverage target in the back half of 2024, which is almost 1.5 years ahead of our initial target laid out at the end of 2020." At that point, investors might expect a dividend increase of some value, perhaps the full return. It is important to note that with stock prices in the $14, the prices place current yields at a low value of 6%. Even with a full dividend return later in the year, places yields at recent prices still under 9%. Our concern is about markets overpricing and overextending the investment into unrealistic ranges, especially for investors holding shares within non-taxable accounts. Rotation without taxation can become a real and lucrative opportunity. In our view, Antero Midstream is a hold in the low $14s or lower, and a sell near or above $15. Prices between $12 and mid-$13 create buying opportunities. Our reasoning for our sell/hold/buy ranges comes from price while comparing other dividend paying opportunities, making fair value a complete function of yield or future potential yield. In our last article, the price was near $12 creating a respectable yield of 7.5%. We view Midstream's business as strong, but without significant growth for a lengthy period. Most of the dividend stocks we own, or follow, are at or above 8%. MPLX (MPLX) is an example. Also, a view of the stock chart shown below suggests market resistance in the lower $14 range. Again, it is important for investors to remember that we are looking at dividends and yields. It is also important to remember that any dividend increase comes after the leverage of three is reached, leaving a period in which shares might be repurchased. Cash actually decreased from the 4th quarter end through the 1st quarter by $40 million.

A Common Reaction

Next, a stock chart created using TradeStation Securities is included.

TradeStation Securities

The stock price generally offers investors lower prices, often shortly after a payday. We would wait.

Risk

Natural gas prices pummeled over the past few years now at multi-year lows. Producers, including Midstream's primary source of product, recently cut production or production growth. We view natural gas growth past the highs reached earlier in the year as unlikely over the next several quarters, or even a few years. Thus, we don't see a lot of growth above this year's guidance or even last quarter's result. In our view, the risk isn't so much that a stable performance continues, it is mostly likely without growth for a significant period. Again, with solid higher yielding alternatives existing, we rate Midstream a hold based on price, especially if held in tax-free accounts. It is about price and yield; it isn't about the company.

We expect Antero Midstream to reach its leverage goal of three at the end of the 2nd quarter or early 3rd quarter, based on management. At that point, our interest turns to its willingness to meaningfully increase the dividend. It chooses not to; our next move will be to exit in whole our position.

Oh, I think I see the waitress coming with our order hot off the grill, just-in-time.