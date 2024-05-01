Antero Midstream Q1: Coveted 3x Leverage Target Is Coming In Short-Order (Downgrade)

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.48K Followers

Summary

  • Antero Midstream is on track to meet its target of 3x leverage, thanks to a major dividend cut and increased capital investment.
  • The company's 4th quarter and year 2023 report shows successful EBITDA growth and positive cash flow projections for 2024.
  • Management expects cash flows exceeding $140M or more after accounting for dividends, capital investments, and interest expense.
  • Our hold rating is based on current yields in the $14 range.
Caucasian chef reading orders in restaurant kitchen

Marc Romanelli/Tetra images via Getty Images

Like a short-order cook trained to react speedily to guest requests, it appears that for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), the day for meeting the company's coveted target of 3x leverage is coming in short-order. Management set this target some years ago. Meanwhile, they

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.48K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have $14 short calls against the stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News