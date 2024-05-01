Uwe Moser/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) we moved to a more cautious stance. The previously recommended covered calls at the $200 strike appeared vulnerable to our analysis, and we suggested investors consider moving lower down on the strikes. This was a mixed result, as the stock did hold over the $200 mark until the March option expiration, so the caution appeared unwarranted. But Q1-2024 results did cause a swift selloff and those that have still not made a direct buy, are likely quite happy. We look at the results and tell you where we stand.

Q1-2024

On the surface there was little wrong with the results. Revenues were up marginally (slight miss on estimates) and adjusted EBITDA nudged along at a sub 1% clip.

SBAC Earnings Release

The company had guided in this region and certainly, there were no surprises there. What was actually a surprise was that adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was up 4% even though adjusted EBITDA was up just 0.9%. This is rare today as most REITs have been caught flatfooted on interest expenses and AFFO growth rates will fall behind adjusted EBITDA numbers. Parsing through the details though, we see that FFO was actually moving the way we would envision. Note the big drop year over year.

SBAC Earnings Release

But through all the adjustments, we see AFFO actually increasing over the previous year. The biggest delta came from the add-back of the "other expense".

SBAC Earnings Release

Overall, the numbers looked like a slight miss, but nothing that would explain the 7% slam.

Guidance

If you see SBAC's guidance (and there are five different slides doing this), it is very hard to even use your imagination to call this a growth story. Total site leasing revenue growth is a rounding error in 2024 compared to 2023.

SBAC Earnings Release

Even same tower numbers, are being driven lower by churn and sporting the lowest we have seen since we have been following this REIT.

SBAC Earnings Release

The full year forecast for AFFO is now expected to be between $13.03 and $13.40 per share.

SBAC Earnings Release

While that sounds like what SBAC told you in February 2024, it is not exactly the same. AFFO per share is now $0.05 lower at the midpoint.

SBAC Earnings Release

Granted this is all, more than all actually, forex related. Excluding Forex movements, the AFFO midpoint would have been a bit higher. But as an investor in the US buying these shares, that is part of the game and in this case, part of the pain. The strong US Dollar is playing havoc with the overseas revenues and EBITDA and you have to pay the price.

Outlook

As a tower REIT with dependable revenues, SBAC is an attractive company for the long run. The only question, and unfortunately the most important one, is what you pay for the business. Here we have gone from total insanity (growth ergo any multiple is ok) to an ok valuation within 18 months.

Data by YCharts

On the more prim and proper REIT metric, AFFO, we see a similar trend.

TIKR

Our readers had a lot of jokes at our expense when we suggested Prologis (PLD) would trade at a 15X multiple or $80 pretty soon. In our opinion, SBAC is a better business than Prologis (PLD) (it is not even close), and it is already under a 15X multiple. So does this mean we buy? Not so fast.

One key difference here is Prologis, while a relatively inferior business, has a balance sheet that is light years ahead of SBAC. The 4.6X debt to adjusted EBITDA with an A rated credit, is deserving of at least 1-3 turns of AFFO. PLD also has a weighted average debt maturity of 9.1 years.

Prologis Q1-2024 Presentation

SBAC on the other hand is dancing on the wrong side of the street with a 6.5X debt to EBITDA and a 4-year weighted debt maturity.

SBAC Earnings Release

It is still rated as "junk" and that means you are likely to see a lower AFFO multiple here than what you will ever get for PLD.

Verdict

The growth story is over for now, or at least slowing meaningfully enough to not matter. It is possible that we may even see some declines, and one should not just ignore the low FFO estimates with blinders.

Seeking Alpha

If you compare EV to EBITDA multiples, SBAC does not look particularly cheap, even relative to American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Data by YCharts

It only really looks cheap relative to the nonsensical comedy we saw in 2021. In other words, if you throw out price anchoring, this looks like an ok play here, but nothing you would write home about. In our last article we had picked a price point and that was $165.00 to go long.

At this point, we think the risks are high that the option buffer may not hold until the March expiration. We would strongly consider rolling this to December 2024 for the same strike. We estimate that this could give you $19.00 of net credit. If you did that, you would improve your net cost basis from $184.00 at the start of this trade, all the way to $165.00. We think that is a price we can get behind.

Source: Lows Likely To Be Taken Out, How To Play Our Trade

We still think that is a good point to buy. Inflation is proving extremely sticky, and even REITs are providing compelling evidence that rate cuts should not happen. So risks are to the downside. We continue to rate this as a "Hold" and suggest defensive covered calls for those wanting in on the action.

