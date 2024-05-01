The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.22K Followers

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - Managing Partner at ICR
Michael Kirban - Co-founder and Executive Chairman
Martin Roper - Chief Executive Officer
Corey Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Christian Junquera - Bank of America
Jim Salera - Stephens
Trevor Sahr - William Blair
Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Gregory Porter - Evercore ISI
Eric Des Lauriers - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Hello, and welcome to The Vita Coco Company's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Steven. I'll be coordinating your call today. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions with instructions to be given at that time.

I'd now like to hand the call over to John Mills with ICR.

John Mills

Thank you, and welcome to The Vita Coco Company first quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us are Mr. Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the Company's first quarter earnings release issued earlier today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of The Vita Coco Company’s website at investors.thevitacococompany.com. Also on the website, there is an accompanying presentation of our commercial and financial performance results.

Certain comments made on the call, including forward-looking statements, which are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About COCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News