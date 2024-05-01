SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.22K Followers

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Guthrie - EVP and CFO
Doug Black - Chairman and CEO
Scott Salmon - EVP, Strategy and Development

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair
David Manthey - Baird
Damian Karas - UBS
Keith Hughes - Truist
Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Andrew Carter - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the SiteOne Landscape Supply First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Guthrie, CFO. Please go ahead.

John Guthrie

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We issued our first quarter 2024 earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.siteone.com. I'm joined today by Doug Black, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Salmon, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's press release, slide presentation and the statements made during the call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

Such risks and uncertainties include factors set forth in the earnings release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in our earnings release and in the slide presentation.

I would now like to turn the call over to Doug

Recommended For You

About SITE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SITE

Trending Analysis

Trending News