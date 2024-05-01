Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 2:42 PM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.22K Followers

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Hutter - Vice President, Investor Relations
Adam Greenlee - President and CEO
Bob Lewis - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Administration
Kim Ulmer - Senior Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird
Gabe Hadje - Wells Fargo Securities
George Staphos - Bank of America
Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies
Matt Roberts - Raymond James
Mike Roxland - Truist
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Silgan Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the presentation over to Mr. Alex Hutter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Hutter

Thank you and good morning. Joining me on the call today are Adam Greenlee, President and CEO; Bob Lewis, EVP, Corporate Development and Administration; and Kim Ulmer, SVP and CFO.

Before we begin the call today, we would like to make it clear that certain statements made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company, and therefore, involve a number of uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Therefore, the actual results of operations or financial condition of the company could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, commentary on today’s call may contain references to certain non-GAAP financial metrics, including adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and adjusted net income per diluted share. A reconciliation of these metrics, which should not be considered substitutes for similar GAAP metrics, can be

Recommended For You

About SLGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News