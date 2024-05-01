WP Carey, Inc. (WPC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 2:43 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.22K Followers

WP Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Sands - Executive Director & Head, IR
Jason Fox - CEO & Director
Toni Sanzone - MD & CFO
Brooks Gordon - MD & Head, Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Mitchell Germain - JMP Securities
James Kammert - Evercore ISI
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Harsh Hemnani - Green Street Advisors
Nicholas Joseph - Citigroup
Brendan Lynch - Barclays Bank
Eric Borden - BMO Capital Markets
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to W. P. Carey's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Diego, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn today's program over to Peter Sands, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Sands, please go ahead.

Peter Sands

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for our 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements made on this call are not historic facts and may be deemed forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from W. P. Carey's expectations are provided in our SEC filings. An online replay of this conference call will be made available in the Investor Relations section of our website at wpcarey.com, where it will be archived for approximately 1 year and where you can also find copies of our investor presentations and other related materials. And with that, I'll hand the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Jason Fox.

Jason Fox

Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll focus my remarks on our recent investment activity and the current strength of our pipeline as well as touch upon how we're positioned in our outlook. As usual, I'm joined by our

Recommended For You

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News