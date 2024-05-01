Parsons Corporation (PSN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Spille - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Carey Smith - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Ofilos - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Bert Subin - Stifel
Andrew Wittmann - Baird
Alex Dwyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mariana Perez Mora - Bank of America
Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company
Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Dave Spille

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results. Please note that we provided presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call with me today are Carey Smith, Chair, President and CEO; and Matt Ofilos, CFO. Today, Carey will discuss our corporate strategy and operational highlights, and then Matt will provide an overview of our first quarter financial results, as well as a review of our increased 2024 guidance. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.

Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These risk factors are described in our Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other SEC filings. Please

