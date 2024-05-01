Pollyana Ventura/E+ via Getty Images

Aena (OTCPK:ANYYY) reported first quarter earnings on April 30. Aena beat revenues estimates by $33.5 million while its earnings per share were €1.74 up from €0.89 a year ago. The stock is trading down 2% on the earnings news. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings and reassess my stock price target and rating.

How Did Aena Stock Perform?

In September 2023, I marked Aena stock a buy with a $183 price target for 2023 and $206.50 for 2024. Since then, the stock has gained nearly 25% compared to 17.2% for the S&P 500 showing favorable performance, and it actually reached my price target for 2023 with stock prices reaching a high of $200. So, the stock performance has been impressive, and the market has been on its way to value 2024 earnings into the stock price before retreating back to the $183 level.

Aena Shows Top and Bottom Line Growth

Aena SME

Aena revenues grew 20% year-on-year, driven by passenger traffic being up nearly 12% and higher minimum annual rent guarantees. Important to keep in mind is the fact that the Block of Eleven Airports in Brazil or BOAB is now adding to the top and bottom line. Total operating expenses increased by less than a percent, showing positive cost control despite an increasing in staff costs, higher depreciation and amortization and maintenance costs as well as the addition of BOAB which increased the cost balance by €18.5 million. Excluding the addition of BOAB, the operating costs excluding depreciation and amortization would be flat year-on-year as Northeast Brazil OPEX dropped driven by lower construction services costs while costs for Luton Airport increased to €52.9 million and costs in the Spanish network went up by 2.9% driven by higher maintenance, security and services costs partially offset by a lower electricity bill.

Overall, we saw costs trending quite well despite continued inflation on several cost components. Continued top-line growth, favorable cost absorption and a reduction in construction services costs resulted in EBITDA growing from €368.6 million to €581.1 million, indicating nearly 60% EBITDA growth and EBITDA margins expanding to 47.1% from 35.9%.

Can Aena Pay Its Debt?

Aena SME

Aena has €7.7 billion in debt, of which around €7.3 billion are maturities of long-term debt. With the current cash and cash equivalents it can more or less cover its debt through 2025 and at €2 billion in estimated free cash flow per year there's sufficient cash flow to cover the remaining debt. However, I do believe that as Aena continues to grow its dividends, a fair portion of the debt will be refinanced.

Is Aena Stock A Good Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

All things considered, I'm increasing my price target for AENA to $240, representing 31% upside. This is driven by a significant uptick in expected in the years to come, as well as analyst estimates on EBITDA and free cash flow having increased significantly. Also, not unimportant is Aena’s dividend set to increase from €4.75 per share to €7.66 per share, representing a CAGR of 23%, and I expect dividends to continue increasing as Aena’s business and financial results continue to grow.

Conclusion: Aena Stock Remains Attractive

Aena’s first quarter results showed continued cost inflation, but energy costs normalizing while revenue growth exceeded cost growth as well as passenger growth providing favorable cost absorption and per passenger revenues. With the addition of the Congonhas airport portfolio to Aena’s operations, I also believe there is continued growth ahead as well as positive diversification. As a result, and in combination with expected earnings and the current balance sheet, I continue to rate shares a buy.

