Brett_Hondow

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) jumped 3% on Tuesday in response to solid Q1 results. This added to a solid year of gains, with shares up 30% and sitting at a 52-week-high. Back in September, I rated shares a “sell,” arguing that shares were not factoring in the sufficient risk of recession. Of course, since then, the economy has continued to perform well, and a recession appears quite unlikely, which has rendered this concern moot.

As such, shares have performed very well, returning 39%. While this “sell” call was wrong, in that article, I recommended investors rotate into Capital One (COF) or Citizens (CFG) with COF returning over 44% and CFG over 30%, suggesting investors could have enjoyed similar returns while taking on less recession risk. With new financials, now is a good time to revisit OMF. I still see better opportunities elsewhere.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter, OMF earned $1.29, which was $0.03 below estimates but included a $0.27 restructuring charge, as OneMain looks to reduce operating expenses and optimize its cost structure. Run-rate earnings were $1.45, solidly above consensus. This was down a penny from last year, given increased credit costs.

Net interest trends continue to be favorable as interest income rose by $80 million while interest expense rose by just $38 million, combining for a $42 million tailwind. Higher interest rates continue to push up both the rates it charges on loans and its cost of borrowing. Additionally, OMF has $22 billion in receivables, up 6% from last year. At the same time, as it has retained earnings and built capital, it has modestly deleveraged with 5.3x net leverage down from 5.4x a year ago. Additionally, OneMain has no unsecured maturities this year, reducing near-term refinancing risk, though it has $1.1 billion maturing next year.

This 6% growth in receivables did represent a slowing as the company has tightened credit standards, given the aging of the economic cycle. It is aiming to grow just 3-5% this year. As consumer balance sheets get more stretched, it is prudent to pull back on growth. During Q1, OMF made just $2.5 billion in originations, down from $2.8 billion last year due to these tightening credit standards. Slower growth will mean slower net interest income growth, but it should hopefully result in better credit losses, creating a net-win for shareholders.

Credit costs have been rising, and there are mixed but encouraging trends. In Q1, OMF took $431 million in provisions for credit losses. This was down $15 million from Q4 but up $46 million from Q1, 2023. Increasing charge-offs are the primary driver of growing provisions, as OMF needs to replenish more reserves. As you can see, it had an 8.6% charge-off rate in Q1. At $445 million, they are at a cycle high, up from $408 million last quarter and $376 million a year ago. As delinquencies age, more delinquencies are turning into losses.

OneMain Financial

On the bright side, we are seeing a slowing of new loans falling into delinquencies. I would note that delinquencies tend to fall in Q1 due to consumers using tax refunds to pay down debt, but this quarter was particularly strong with delinquencies falling by nearly $150 million. Still, delinquencies are up by 28bp from last year. OMF has $2.5 billion of reserves at 11.6% of loans, flat over the past three quarters and 2.4x delinquencies. This is a bit below the 2.5x coverage I like to see, but not meaningfully so. As such, even if charge-offs slow a bit, I expect provisions to stay above $400 million to add to reserves modestly.

OneMain Financial

Importantly, we are increasingly at the point where OMF’s tighter lending standards should begin to buoy results. Since OMF tightened standards in August 2022, it is seeing better credit performance. These loans account for 70% of its loan book but just 51% of delinquencies. Typically, delinquencies become most problematic ~18 months after origination. Unless underwriting is very poor, consumers should not be falling behind in payments a month or two after taking out a loan. It typically takes time, about 1-2 years, for underwriting errors to become apparent. We are now at the 18-month mark for OMF’s tightened standards, and so the worst of the “back book” delinquencies should now be in the numbers.

I do expect charge-offs to remain above 2023 levels this year, just given delinquencies are higher than a year ago, but it appears more likely that we are nearing a peak of quarterly provisioning rather than set to see ongoing increases. Indeed, as you can see below, OMF expects charge-offs to moderate to ~8% this year from 8.6% in Q1, though still above 2023 levels. Given the factors I laid out above, I view this guidance as credible, particularly with organic growth slowing, and I expect quarterly provisions to remain in the $400-450 million each quarter this year.

OneMain Financial

Because OMF makes unsecured consumer loans, credit losses will be closely tied to the labor market and economic conditions, with losses likely to rise during recessions. Fortunately, the economy has weathered rate increases well, diminishing this risk. While there is concern about consumers carrying too much debt, I would note that credit card debt relative to income is back to pre-COVID levels. We have seen a return to “normal” from very low levels as consumers received large stimulus payments post-COVID rather than a distressing level of leverage.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

At the same time, I continue to closely track real income growth. Rising real incomes make it easier to service debt whereas falling real incomes can squeeze consumers and lead to more defaults. As you can see, the timing of COVID stimulus payments greatly distorted this data in 2020-2021, and then rising inflation hit wages in 2022. We saw a recovery last year, but more recently as inflation has proven stickier, real wages have slowed.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

This is a risk investors should continue to monitor. As long as it continues to rise, I do not expect delinquencies to worsen materially. However, this slowing likely means that we will not see improvement either. This is why my view is credit losses remain around current levels, rather than either rising or falling significantly.

Alongside quarterly results, OMF raised its dividend by 4% to $1.04, giving shares an ~8% yield. Its dividend is the primary source of capital return, with just $5 million of Q1 buybacks. At ~2/3 of earnings, I view it as sustainable. With credit losses stabilizing and modest net interest income growth, OMF is poised to earn about $6 ex-items this year, leaving shares trading at 8.7x earnings. Given its riskier lending profile, I expect shares to persistently have a lower multiple as economic downturns will cause greater credit losses. Given more diversified banks like Huntington (HBAN) and Bank OZK (OZK) trade below 10x as well, I believe they are better risk-adjusted opportunities for investors. Still with credit losses peaking and a recession less likely, I now view OMF as a “hold.” There are other stocks I would rather buy, but there is no pressing need to sell OMF given macro conditions either.