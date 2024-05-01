Jae Young Ju

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) [005490:KS] shares.

Previously, I evaluated POSCO Holdings' financial performance for the final quarter of the prior year with my February 2, 2024 article. My focus is on the review of PKX's latest quarterly results and the company's outlook pertaining to capital expenditures or capex in this write-up.

My decision is to leave my existing Hold rating for PKX unchanged. I have a favorable opinion of POSCO Holdings' operating income recovery in Q1 2024. However, I am less optimistic about PKX's financial prospects for the rest of 2024 considering the company's comments on its capex outlook.

Operating Profit Rebounded Strongly In Recent Quarter

POSCO Holdings' operating profit fell by -75% on a sequential basis to KRW304 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 as mentioned in my early-February update. In the previous week, the company issued a 6-K filing announcing its most recent Q1 2024 results. PKX's actual first quarter operating income was KRW583 billion, and that was equivalent to a robust +92% QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) increase.

PKX's strong operating profit recovery for the latest quarter was supported by multiple drivers.

One key driver is the improvement in operating profitability of POSCO Holdings' steel business.

The steel business' operating margin expanded by +0.5 percentage points YoY and +0.3 percentage points QoQ to 3.1% in the first quarter of the current year. A +2% QoQ increase in average sales price was the major profitability improvement factor for the steel business, as detailed in its 6-K filing or results announcement.

Another key driver is a better financial performance for POSCO Holdings' battery materials business, known as POSCO Future M.

POSCO Future M generated a positive operating income of KRW38 billion in Q1 2024, which represented a sharp reversal from its -KRW74 billion operating loss for Q4 2023. In its 6-K filing revealing its quarterly financial performance, PKX credited the improved results for its battery materials business to "yield improvement following the installation of single-crystal CAM (Cathode Active Material) equipment."

POSCO International, PKX's energy business, was also one of the bright spots for the company in the latest quarter.

Operating profit for POSCO International improved by +24% QoQ to KRW266 billion for the first quarter of this year. As per its results announcement disclosures, solid "coking coal sales in Europe" and lower power expenses boosted by the "direct import of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)" were POSCO International's main operating income growth drivers in Q1 2024.

I am impressed by the sharp rebound in POSCO Holdings' operating income for the recent quarter. However, there is a risk that the company's financial performance for the remaining quarters of 2024 disappoints investors, as detailed in the subsequent section.

FY 2024 Capex Target

PKX's initial goal was to increase the company's capex by +25% from KRW8.6 trillion last year to KRW10.8 trillion this year.

But POSCO Holdings indicated at its Q1 2024 earnings briefing that it "will cut down on some of the capex plans" for the current year. At the company's most recent quarterly earnings call, PKX highlighted that "the market condition is not as good as we had expected" and "the profits might further decline for each subsidiary."

In other words, PKX has an unfavorable view of its financial prospects for the rest of the year. This has prompted the company to consider a smaller amount of capital investments for 2024.

About 40% of the initial FY 2024 capex target of KRW10.8 trillion was to be allocated for POSCO Holdings' core steel business. As such, it is reasonable to think that the outlook for PKX's steel business is negative.

A recent April 30, 2024 Reuters news article noted that the "European Steel Association" reduced "its 2024 steel demand" projection taking into account factors like "geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and high interest rates." In specific terms, the European Steel Association lowered its full-year 2024 steel demand growth estimate from the initial +7.6% to +5.6% in February before further slashing the forecast to +3.2% in April.

It is highly probable that PKX's steel business will face similar headwinds as that for the European steel market. POSCO Holdings cited "interest rates", "inflation", and "the crisis in the Middle East" as issues affecting the current and future performance of its steel business at its first quarter results briefing.

The sell side currently expects PKX's operating profit to grow sequentially in the subsequent quarters to KRW723 billion, KRW987 billion, and KRW1,107 billion for Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively. These consensus forecasts are taken from S&P Capital IQ data.

In my opinion, the analysts are too optimistic about POSCO Holdings' future financial performance. Considering PKX's management comments regarding its capex outlook and the steel business' prospects, there is a chance that the company could disappoint the market with its full-year 2024 results.

Closing Thoughts

There are both positives and negatives relating to PKX's disclosures in its Q1 2024 results announcement and its quarterly earnings call. POSCO Holdings had delivered strong operating income growth for the recent quarter, but its financial outlook for the full year is less favorable in view of the company's management commentary regarding capex.

Moreover, PKX's shares seem to be trading at a fair valuation. The stock's current trailing P/B multiple of 0.56 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) represents a modest +8% premium over its three-year historical mean P/B metric of 0.52 times.