J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Individual investors’ allocations to equities slightly increased in the April Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 0.1 percentage points to 69.4%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 47th consecutive month. Stock and stock fund allocations were last higher in April 2022 (69.8%).

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 13.9%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the third time in six months.

Cash allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 16.6%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 17th consecutive month.

April AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 69.4%, up 0.1 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 13.9%, down 0.1 percentage points

Cash: 16.6%, down 0.1 percentage points

April AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.9%, up 0.5 percentage points

Stock Funds: 38.5%, down 0.3 percentage points

Bonds: 4.7%, up 0.1 percentage points

Bond Funds: 9.3%, down 0.1 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.