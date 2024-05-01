Geron: FDA PDUFA Review With Continued Imetelstat Advancement

  • Geron Corporation has a PDUFA date of June 16th of 2024 for the FDA to decide upon whether imetelstat should be approved for patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.
  • The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee already voted in favor of imetelstat 12 to 2 for patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.
  • The European Commission has already accepted the MAA for review of imetelstat for low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; European approval is possible in 2025.
  • Imetelstat is also being evaluated in the ongoing phase 3 IMpactMF study for the treatment of patients of relapsed/refractory MF; Interim analysis expected in the 1st half of 2025 and final data expected in the 1st half of 2026.
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is gearing up for a major milestone as a biotech company. It has a PDUFA date set for June 16th of 2024, which is the date by which the FDA will decide whether imetelstat

