Fixed-Income Outlook: What Higher For Longer Means For Bonds

May 01, 2024 4:05 PM ET
Summary

  • Government bond markets reacted violently to the uncertainty, with prices falling after yields rose by 40 to 60 basis points across the U.S. Treasury curve.
  • Returns from duration risk remain elusive, and many investors are reluctant to reenter the bond market without a clear signal that the Fed is ready to take interest rates lower.
  • Credit assets like high-yield bonds have been largely immune from the volatility.

Fixed Money Income

meshaphoto

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA, Global Head of Fixed Income

With the Fed standing pat for now, where are the opportunities in fixed income? Here’s our take.

A series of volatile inflation reports have cast doubt on the Federal

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

