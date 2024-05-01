Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 4:03 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Stock
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott McLaughlin - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations
Dallas Tanner - Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Young - President & Chief Operating Officer
Jon Olsen - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Scott Eisen - Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Eric Wolfe - Citi
Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
John Pawlowski - Green Street
Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo
Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities
Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America.
Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley
Daniel Tricarico - Scotiabank
Jesse Lederman - Zelman & Associates
Michael Gorman - BTIG
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Conor Peaks - Deutsche Bank
Buck Horne - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Invitation Homes First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode at this time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Scott McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott McLaughlin

Good morning and welcome I'm here today from Invitation Homes with Dallas Tanner, Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jon Olsen, Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Eisen, Chief Investment Officer.

Following our prepared remarks, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session with our covering sell-side analysts. In the interest of time, we ask that you limit yourselves to one question and then re-queue if you'd like to ask a follow-up question. During today's call we may reference our first quarter 2024 earnings release and supplemental information. This document was issued yesterday after the market closed

