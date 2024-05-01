Ashland Inc. (ASH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call May 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Whitaker - Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations
Guillermo Novo - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Willis - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Josh Spector - UBS
John Roberts - Mizuho
Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
John McNulty - BMO

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ashland Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. William Whitaker, Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

William Whitaker

Thank you, Daniel. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ashland's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is William Whitaker, Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Guillermo Novo, Ashland Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Willis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ashland released results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern time yesterday, April 30. The news release issued last night was furnished to the SEC in a Form 8-K. During today's call, we will reference slides that are currently being webcast on our website, ashland.com, under the Investor Relations section. We encourage you to follow along with the webcast during the call.

Please turn to Slide 2. As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements on several matters, including our financial outlook for our third quarter and full year fiscal 2024. These

