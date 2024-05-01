Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.22K Followers

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pratham Dear - Manager-Investor Relations
Edward Lehner - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Burbach - Chief Operating Officer
James Claussen - Chief Financial Officer
Molly Kannan - Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets
Alan Weber - Robotti & Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Ryerson Holding Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. There will be a question-and-answer session later. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Pratham Dear. Please go ahead.

Pratham Dear

Good morning. Thank you for joining Ryerson Holding Corporation's first quarter 2024 earnings call. On our call, we have Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Burbach, our Chief Operating Officer; Jim Claussen, our Chief Financial Officer and Molly Kannan, our Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; John Orth, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Mike Hamilton, our Vice President of Corporate Supply Chain and Jorge Beristain, our Vice President of Finance, will be joining us for Q&A.

Certain comments on this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements.

These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth under Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made

Recommended For You

About RYI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RYI

Trending Analysis

Trending News