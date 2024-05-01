Gold Demand Trends Q1 2024

World Gold Council
Summary

  • Q1 gold demand (excluding OTC demand) slipped 5% y/y to 1,102t, due to continued ETF outflows.
  • Europe and North America both saw quarterly outflows, slightly countered by inflows into Asian-listed products.
  • Technology demand for gold recovered 10% y/y as the AI boom boosted demand in the electronics sector.

Central banks and OTC drove price

Healthy consumer buying offered further support.

Q1 gold demand (excluding OTC demand) slipped 5% y/y to 1,102t, due to continued ETF outflows. Inclusive of sizable OTC buying by investors, total gold demand increased 3% y/y to 1,238t – the strongest

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

