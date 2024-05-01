Loblaw Companies Limited (LBLCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roy MacDonald - VP, IR
Per Bank - President and CEO
Richard Dufresne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets
Mark Petrie - CIBC
Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities
Tamy Chen - BMO
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank
George Doumet - Scotiabank
Chris Li - Desjardins
Mark Petrie - CIDC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Loblaw Companies Limited First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Roy MacDonald. Please go ahead, sir.

Roy MacDonald

Thank you, Laura, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Loblaw Companies Limited first quarter 2024 results call. I'm joined this morning by Per Bank, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and by Richard Dufresne, our Chief Financial Officer.

As always, before we begin the call, I'll remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Loblaw's anticipated future results. These statements are based on assumptions and reflect management's current expectations.

As such, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's filed materials with the Canadian securities regulators. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they're made, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than what's required by law.

Also, certain non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed or referred to today, so please refer to

