DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we are going to talk about the 800lb gorilla in the room for long-term investors. Something that should be discussed frequently by the financial media, but simply isn't. It is my #1 existential concern about the markets and the economy. It is also why I currently trade equities like I am a playing a game of "musical chairs," and I am making darn sure I have a seat with the music stops.

I am talking about is the massive and fast-growing federal debt. The nation's finances were already in somewhat of a precarious position before Covid. However, the pandemic and the massive amounts of government spending since the coronavirus emerged has made that situation even more treacherous.

CBO/Capital Economics

The U.S. currently finds itself with a debt to GDP ratio of just over 120%, the highest in the nation's history. And unfortunately, we are seeing less and less "bang for the buck" from all of this federal spending. Since 2020 the federal government has added roughly $12 trillion to the national debt while the GDP of the United States has risen some $7 trillion. To put in perspective, imagine if an S&P 500 company's CFO had increased the firm's debt by $12 billion to get an additional $7 billion in annual revenues. That person would be sitting in the unemployment line.

The situation is worsening as more federal debt is resulting in lesser and lesser economic growth. In the third quarter of last year, the U.S. delivered 4.9% of GDP growth. Growth slowed to 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the initial reading of 1st quarter GDP showed growth had more than been cut in half to 1.6% from the final quarter of last year.

Unfortunately, the robust GDP growth of the past few quarters has not resulted in a bevy of new tax revenue for the federal government. On Tuesday, the Treasury department stated that tax receipts were coming in significantly lower than expected, and it was upping its estimates of the government's funding needs for the second and third quarter of this year. This was one of several reasons, equities sold off hard late Tuesday, April 30th.

Zero Hedge

As you can see above, additional national debt is garnering fewer and fewer economic returns. In the fourth quarter of 2023, nearly $330 billion was added to the nation's GDP. Unfortunately, it took a federal deficit of over $500 billion to accomplish this, and more than $830 billion was added to the national debt as well in the quarter.

Zero Hedge

Unfortunately, this is not an outlying quarter. As you can see above, this picture got substantially worse in the first quarter of 2024. While excess government largess is not triggering the increase in tax revenues that were projected, it has exacerbated inflation levels, being much harder to bring down than hoped lately. Slower economic growth combined with higher inflation is triggering more and more talk of Stagflation, and I think this is a much more likely economic scenario than the much hoped for "soft landing" that powered huge gains in the market in the first quarter. The number of articles mentioning "Stagflation" have popped to their highest levels since June 2022 when the CPI stood at 9.1%. The recently released April S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI also contained a good deal of stagflation "signals."

Bloomberg/KOBEISSILETTER

Where Does That Leave Us?

With inflation levels "stuck," and with the massive borrowing needs of the Federal Government, it is understandable why the yield on the 10-Year Treasury (US10Y) has moved from under 3.9% in late February to nearly 4.7% currently.

10-Year Treasury Yield (MarketWatch)

Unfortunately, even with slowing economic growth, it is difficult to see interest rates coming down much in the months ahead. One can easily make a case the yield on the 10-Year Treasury could easily test the five percent level once again, as they did in October of last year for the first time since 2007. In fact, Goldman Sachs just laid out that scenario on CNBC last week.

As investors might recall, when interest rates backed up last summer, it triggered a significant correction in equities. In addition, the recent move up in rates was the primary factor in the over four percent declines in both the S&P 500 (SP500) and NASDAQ (COMP.IND) in April, with the Dow (DJI) falling just over five percent.

Given the increasing likelihood of "higher for longer" as well as potential stagflation, I remain very cautious on the overall market, with the S&P 500 trading at over 20 times forward earnings when the 'risk-free' return from the 10-Year Treasury is nearly 4.7%. Roughly half of my overall portfolio is in short-term treasuries, yielding nearly 5.4%. Almost all the rest is within covered call holdings on names I think are reasonably valued in an overbought market. And that is how I am positioned as I await lower entry points in U.S. equities, something I think will happen by summer, if not earlier.