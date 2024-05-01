Public Storage (PSA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 1, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Burke - VP, IR and Strategic Partnerships
Joe Russell - President and CEO
Tom Boyle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI
Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research
Eric Wolfe - Citibank
Jeff Spector - Bank of America
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Spenser Allaway - Green Street Advisors
Daniel Tricarico - Scotiabank
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities
Tayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Mike Mueller - JPMorgan
Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Greeting, and welcome to Public Storage First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ryan Burke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Partnerships. Thank you. You may begin.

Ryan Burke

Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle. Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, May 1, 2024, and we assume no obligation to update, revise or supplement statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings release. You can find our press release, supplemental report, SEC reports and an audio replay of this conference call on our Web site at publicstorage.com. We do ask that you initially limit yourself to two questions. Of course, if you

