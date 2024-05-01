OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.22K Followers

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Investor Relations, ICR
Leonard Fluxman - President, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Lazarus - Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen
Laura Champine - Loop Capital
Gregory Miller - Truist Securities
Assia Georgieva - Infinity Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the OneSpaWorld First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Allison Malkin for some introduction. Please go ahead, Allison.

Allison Malkin

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to OneSpaWorld's first quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements and information made available on today's call and webcast may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our judgment and analysis only as of today, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting our business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements to be made in this conference call and webcast, we refer you to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our first quarter 2024 earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, the company

Recommended For You

About OSW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSW

Trending Analysis

Trending News