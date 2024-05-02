Transitioning: Mining, Minerals And Sustainable Developments

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
6.35K Followers

Summary

  • At a University of Montana conference, events in the Middle East, Russia, and India, were discussed alongside energy and transition developments.
  • EarthX highlighted advancements in plastics recycling and the state of nuclear power, with a need for the US to leverage its current fleet.
  • Clean power is in high demand in the US due to onshoring trends and advanced economy manufacturing, creating opportunities for investment in energy.
  • In the low-carbon quest for more renewables, EVs, optimized grids, tech gadgetry and the like, more mining will occur for the inputs.
  • I offer a wide-angle view of accessible sustainable plays.

Drone shot showing river channels flowing across a volcanic landscape, Iceland

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On the heels of a University of Montana-World Affairs Council conference of April 16, events in the Middle East weighed heavily, as Iran had attacked Israel days before. Russia-related topics and India were also under discussion and explanation. My presentation there was focused on

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
6.35K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.You Tube channel: @conceptelemental

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLE
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News