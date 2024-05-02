Transitioning: Mining, Minerals And Sustainable Developments

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On the heels of a University of Montana-World Affairs Council conference of April 16, events in the Middle East weighed heavily, as Iran had attacked Israel days before. Russia-related topics and India were also under discussion and explanation. My presentation there was focused on energy, the transition’s state and new developments which speak to the advent of onshoring and supply chain re-workings post pandemic. Just last week, attending EarthX — probably one the largest gatherings in sustainability in the world — business, the environmentally involved and capital allocators were equally represented in the mix. Together, these events offered additional color to happenings in the energy and low-carbon space.

This video highlights more geopolitical findings, sustainability takeaways and related stock talks:

Video link: Energy Transition: Mining, Minerals, Materials and More

Cleaner and recycled

Offering some takeaways from the sustainability front, advanced plastics recycling was one part of a circular economy track at EarthX. A senior executive from Dow, who was a scientist and engineer, spoke about the latest developments. Interestingly, she noted that there's more demand for plastics recycling than materials (supply) that they can get their hands on. Dow (DOW) really has a vision of how things could look in the future, ie., what needs to happen to reduce plastics waste. The materials ecosystem holds interesting promise in the future. I have held a small-cap stock called Origin Materials (ORGN) for some time, as a down payment for tomorrow. The reuse and recycling value chain will offer more options in the future as to trading opportunities.

Below is a one-year look at energy and industrials performance for reference. (XLI)(LNG)(FANG)(NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy v Industrials (Seeking Alpha)

At EarthX, a panel about the potential of nuclear was equally informative. Future competition in the nuclear space between countries with their nuclear competencies and designs, such as France, South Korea, China and Russia, plus the UK and Canada even, were mentioned. Though new incentives have been passed in recent legislation, conference speakers said the U.S. needs to choose its path on design to avoid be a laggard. Bipartisan support exists in addressing America’s nuclear future, as noted in my past energy and transition articles about the IRA legislation around late 2022 through mid 2023. An executive from Constellation (CEG) presented about their nuclear fleet, consisting of about 20% of current U.S. generation capacity. Nuclear power’s zero-carbon energy and baseload capacity is being further recognized as demand grows, especially given advanced economy structural dynamics and economic goals.

Below: Nuclear-represented and infrastructure-related stocks (AMZA) plus European low-carbon bellwether Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF) are compared.

Energy stocks compared (Seeking Alpha)

Without going through an extensive demand analysis, suffice to say, clean power is in greater demand in the U.S. more than ever, owing to onshoring trends coupled with advanced economy new manufacturing. My Montana presentation covered this generally, offering context as well as a recent article “Eclipsed…”:

“While the eclipse of April 8 highlights the necessity of a balanced grid with reliable baseload power, other forces are pushing power demand in new ways - from quantum computing, AI and upgrades to data centers to new industrial demand. Sustainable and rational approaches to the "energy transition" are evident in Texas. Demand from developing economies of Asia and elsewhere, plus the desire for the technologically advanced economy of the future, requires many gigawatts - terawatts - of energy. It's an opportunity - but macroeconomic, geopolitical and excessive optimism should be weighed and carefully assessed.”

Some background is offered in: “Energy, Tech And AI: Use Cases And Markets” from June 2023 after a Fed tech-disruption conference. In late May 2023, Nvidia (NVDA) had really taken off then and has continued its trajectory since then. The tech world had advanced this paradigm further, with all things AI related and semiconductors stealing the current spotlight. Recent earnings reveal various value propositions and changing models. The Magnificent Seven will likely change names again. I note that the behavior of this day looks like oil and gas stocks. (META) (GOOG)(AAPL)(TSLA)

A Magnificent 7 Day (Bloomberg)

Mining and metals

In the low-carbon quest for more renewables, EVs, optimized grids, tech gadgetry and the like, more mining will occur for the inputs. While analyzed in the past, more color is being revealed regarding the supply side. Upon the announcement of BHP’s acquisition target of Anglo American, WoodMac estimates that $100 billion will need to be invested in the next decade for adequate copper supply, a critical transition mineral. Their announcement:

SINGAPORE, 26 April 2024– The $38.8 billion bid by Australia’s BHP Group, which comprises an all-share offer for the Anglo American, would create the world’s largest copper miner, but may not be high enough to satisfy shareholders of the UK company according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. “The deal would represent the biggest shakeup of the global mining industry in more than a decade,” says James Whiteside, Metals and Mining Corporate Research Director at Wood Mackenzie. “But Anglo American shareholders may consider fair value closer to the share price in 2023 before operational issues emerged and other suitors may be compelled to act at this price”

Mining Mega Merger (WoodMac)

Unfortunately, the race is on regarding procuring minerals. The geopolitics of this greener era is fraught with challenges, I liken it to the geopolitics of oil and natural gas of decades past. It need not be that way, and hopefully we have evolved. The oil and gas industry is adapting to a different paradigm; mining will need to do so as well. Below is a year-to-date look at BHP and Anglo American dynamics to include Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF), with its copper production impacts.

BHP and Anglo American (Seeking Alpha)

In conclusion

My overall approach with the energy transition is to be optimistic but cautious about what theses will win out. Many governments around the world have made pledges to address carbon emissions, greenhouse gases or other climate-related issues through policy measures. Some countries are experiencing the brunt of natural disasters worse than others. In Texas recently with the Smokehouse Creek fires of the Panhandle, the prevention, mitigation and adaptation to climate-related risks are top of mind. These natural disasters do not respect borders. AT EarthX, leaders from half a world away traveled to convey their firsthand exposure to the risks they face, call them canaries in the coal mine.

In the scope of energy investing, a balanced approach based on economic advancement, which includes the goals of cleaner energy and sustainable resource use, is my direction. Putting that into practice in an investment portfolio is challenging, given market volatility, risk factors and the state of the energy mix. Today, the Fed holding on interest rates eliminated some uncertainty on the economic front, though not unexpected.

Interview about Transition (Concept Elemental)

