I have been beating the drum on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) for a while. Since my first buy recommendation, the stock is up 37%, and 25% since my most recent recommendation in March. Nonetheless, the stock remains very cheap, especially in light of recent developments. In this article, I am going to look in more detail at the proposed acquisition of Adventus Mining Corporation (ADZN:CA) (OTCQX:ADVZF). I will discuss in particular why I believe this acquisition is misunderstood by the market.

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company that produces predominantly silver (about 60% of revenues), minor quantities of gold, with the rest coming from base metals like lead and zinc. Its main producing assets are located in China. In more detail, Silvercorp holds controlling interests in a number of Chinese companies, which in turn hold the necessary permits to operate the silver mines, mainly located in the Ying and GC mining districts. These are solid first-quartile silver assets, and the company has a history of careful capital allocation and profitability, in contrast to most silver miners.

The financial outperformance is mostly the result of operating high-grade, low-cost assets, but also of a track record for delivering solid operational results. The Silvercorp team is made up of true mine builders. They have been successfully operating in China for 18 years, building eight mines, three processing facilities, and three tailings storage facilities. Even right now, the company is planning for a significant increase in production, through the construction of a new mill facility at Ying, which will bring processing capacity to over 4,000 tonnes per day (up 60% from the current 2,500 tonnes).

There is no doubt that the company is heavily undervalued. I have done the back-of-the-envelope computation multiple times, but it is worth repeating. Given its current market capitalization of $560 million, no debt, almost $200 million in cash, and $140 million in equity investments (Silvercorp holds a 27% stake in New Pacific Metals), the implied valuation of its mining assets is just $220 million. I conservatively estimate the NAV of its mining assets at around $600 million. Therefore, Silvercorp is trading at a 0.36x EV/NAV multiple, making it one of the most undervalued companies in a sector that is already undervalued. Just focusing on the last 12 months, Silvercorp produced 8 million AgEq ounces, at a sector-leading AISC of $11.33/oz, generating about $87 million in operating free cash flow. All these numbers are backward-looking: they take into account neither the near-term increase in production, nor the fact that the silver price has moved up almost 10% since the beginning of the year.

I believe that the reason for this undervaluation can be found in its heavy exposure to China. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of geopolitical risk has increased significantly. If the US and China get to the stage of an open war, it is likely that Silvercorp, as a Canadian company, may have trouble renewing its licenses, or bringing capital out of the country. Personally, I believe this risk is highly overblown, given the very high level of coupling between the Western and Chinese economies. Nevertheless, the lack of geographic diversification represents a valid concern.

Another reason for caution comes from uncertainty about how the company is going to use the significant cash position accumulating on its balance sheet. Silvercorp has always stated that it is looking for an acquisition, but it has also proved, according to some, overly cautious in deploying its capital. On the contrary, I believe its approach to M&A should be characterized as disciplined.

As discussed in my previous articles, after a failed bid for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), Silvercorp tried to acquire OreCorp Limited (OTCPK:ORECF). OreCorp controls the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania. The 2022 Definitive Feasibility Study gave the project an after-tax net present value of $618 million at a 5% discount rate and an internal rate of return of 25%, based on annual average production of 240,000 ounces of gold per year, at AISC below $1000 per ounce. This was certainly a challenging project for Silvercorp, considering it would have required an initial CapEx of $475 million. However, taking into account that Silvercorp's economic offer was roughly equivalent to $200 million, the acquisition would have been accretive on multiple metrics. It would also have provided the company with metal diversification into gold, as well as geographic diversification. Unfortunately, however, the bid attracted the interest of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) (PRU:CA), which already controls three other mines in Africa, and Silvercorp refused to be involved in a bidding war. Ultimately, OreCorp was acquired by Perseus.

It is my belief that the current market remains a buyer's market for mining companies looking for an acquisition. General lack of interest from investors, as well as rising costs and high interest rates, have squeezed money out of the junior mining sector. It seems now that Silvercorp has found another potential target and, on paper, it looks even better than its previous ones.

The company has recently announced its intention to acquire Adventus Mining. Adventus has a 75% stake in the Curipamba copper-gold project in Ecuador, which hosts the world-class El Domo deposit. The remaining 25% is owned by Canadian junior Salazar Resources Limited (SRL:CA), which, together with Silvercorp, is the winner in this transaction. Additionally, thanks to the recent merger with Luminex Resources, Adventus owns the Condor gold project, plus a large exploration project portfolio that spans over 135,000 hectares. The company has strong backers, including Ross Beaty's Lumina Group, Altius Minerals Corporation, and Wheaton Precious Metals.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024 (according to comments during the Announcement Presentation, this could happen already by the end of June, or the beginning of July). Silvercorp's offer is for around $150 million and it is entirely share-based. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Adventus shareholders will receive 0.1015 of a Silvercorp share for each share held. Based on the current Silvercorp price, this is equivalent to an implied value of approximately C$0.45 per share, which implies only an 18% premium on the 20-day volume-weighted average price (it was 31% on the day of the announcement, but Silvercorp's share price has since moved down). Currently, the gap has almost closed, and Adventus trades at only a few percentage points discount to Silvercorp's offer price.

It is certainly not unusual to see the acquirer being sold down, and the acquiree being bid up, on the day of the announcement. However, in this case, it is fairly clear that Silvercorp's shareholders are getting a better deal.

El Domo is one of the highest grade and lowest capital intensity copper-gold projects in the world. According to the December 2021 Feasibility Study, El Domo will produce over a ten-year mine life an annual average of about 21 thousand copper-equivalent tonnes at a C1 production cash cost of $1.14/lb and an all-in sustaining cost of $1.26/lb copper-equivalent. This number (which is the one also publicized in the official announcement) hides the fact that there is a stream in place with Wheaton Precious Metals. The real AISC is, in fact, around $1.82/lb, which in any case remains very competitive, especially with copper now trading at $4.50/lb. The project is fully permitted, has an Investor Protection Agreement in place with the government of Ecuador, and is already close to production (first production could be in 2026). All these characteristics are in high demand for copper projects worldwide.

The Feasibility Study estimates a capital cost requirement of $248 million, an after-tax net present value of 8% of $259 million and an internal rate of return of 32%. However, this base scenario is utilizing very conservative metal estimates: $3.50/lb Cu, $1,700/oz Au, $1.20/lb Zn, $23.00/oz Ag and $0.95/lb Pb. I used different estimates closer to current spot prices: $4.50/lb Cu, $2,300/oz Au, $1.30/lb Zn, $27.00/oz Ag and $1.00/lb Pb. My model returned a NPV-8% of around $350 million. This is more than double the total considerations that Silvercorp has put on the plate. There is therefore no doubt that Silvercorp is paying a price well below fair value.

Crucially, El Domo is relatively low-capex among copper projects worldwide.

Company's Presentation

The estimated initial capital expenditures can be covered entirely from Silvercorp's cash balance, as well as the remaining part of Wheaton's stream. Silvercorp's team has expressed the belief that capital costs can be further optimized, leveraging on its considerable experience in mine building.

Company's Presentation

It should not be forgotten that the deal also includes interest in the Condor project. This project is located not far from Lundin's Fruta del Norte, one of the best gold assets in the world. Condor is still in the PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) stage. It is expected to have a 12-year mine life, with average annual production of 187,000 ounces of gold and 758,000 ounces of silver, at a AISC of $839 ounces over the life of the mine. The project hosts 2.3 million indicated oz. of gold and 12.8 million indicated oz. of silver and inferred resources of 4.3 million oz. of gold and 18.1 million oz. of silver. It is not a big project, but it is high-grade and there is further upside potential from exploration.

Summarizing, the Adventus acquisition would give Silvercorp the opportunity to vastly enlarge its reserve and resource base. It would result in an increase of +118% for precious metal M&I resources and +85% for base metal M&I resources.

Company's Presentation

The acquisition would offer metal diversification, in particular into copper, at an improved cost profile. In addition to lowering costs, it would also give Silvercorp the opportunity to grow its production by over 50% by 2026 (compared with Silvercorp standalone) to over 18 AgEq million ounces. The acquisition could therefore finally be the catalyst for a stock re-rating.

Company's Presentation

In fact, I see the terms of the agreement so much in favor of Silvercorp's shareholders that my main worry is that the transaction may not go through. For the acquisition to be completed, Silvercorp will require approval from at least two-thirds of the votes. For now, the management team of Adventus, Mr. Ross Beaty and Wheaton Precious Metals have entered into voting support agreements with Silvercorp and have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. However, they represent only about 23% of the votes. Nothing can, therefore, be taken for granted.

Even if the transaction does not go through, there are some protections in place for Silvercorp's shareholders in the Arrangement Agreement. First of all, the agreement includes a termination fee of C$10 million, payable by Adventus, in case it pursues a Superior Proposal. As I mentioned, this is not so unlikely. The most probable candidates, in my opinion, are Dundee Precious Metals (which already owns the Loma Larga project in Ecuador and has had trouble permitting it) and Lundin Gold (which operates the Fruta del Norte mine, also in Ecuador, and could be looking for a second asset).

In the second place, Silvercorp agreed to invest C$25.6 million in Adventus by subscribing to new shares at C$0.38 each (a 15% discount to the current price). This investment will give Silvercorp a 15% stake in Adventus and is not contingent upon the closing of the transaction. Therefore, in any case, Silvercorp will get a stake on favorable terms. The proceedings will be used to meet some of the most urgent near-term obligations, including the amounts outstanding under a credit facility with Trafigura and other capital expenditures. Silvercorp has also requested the repayment of the Altius Loan since, under the terms of this loan, Altius would otherwise acquire the right to increase its royalty on El-Domo.

This concurrent private placement is an important hint as to the motivations behind the decision of the Adventus management team to accept Silvercorp's proposal. Adventus is likely short on cash to fund its most immediate needs. While shareholders are getting a tough deal, after taking into consideration the very marginal premium and the real value of the assets involved in the transaction, such an outcome was probably inevitable, given the past track record for badly timed dilutive capital raises and the current objectively difficult financing environment.

In conclusion, I see the recent sell-off following the announcement of the Adventus acquisition as totally unwarranted. The transaction is accretive on several metrics, significantly increasing production and lowering costs, while also providing asset, geographic, and commodity diversification. El-Domo offers significant, near-term exposure to copper, a commodity that, in the coming years, is likely to be supported by restricted supply and rising demand. Condor is farther into the future, but it has the potential to significantly increase the company's revenue share from gold, probably the commodity I am most bullish on in the long term. From its peak in early April, the stock price is now down almost 17%. It fell 5% just on the day of the announcement. I believe the current share price provides long-term investors with an attractive entry point.

Silvercorp's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long-term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

