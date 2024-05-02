jirkaejc/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) for several years now as I like the packaging and container industry and think O-I’s glass containers are in a good position to take advantage of the increasing demand. The company’s balance sheet isn’t the strongest but the underlying earnings and free cash flow result are ensuring the company’s net debt situation remains under control. O-I’s share price has been very volatile in the past few years and the stock is now trading more than 40% below its July 2023 high on the back of a guidance cut for 2024.

Data by YCharts

The first quarter wasn’t too bad – but the destocking process has an impact

In the first quarter of this year, OI definitely saw the pressure from its customer’s destocking trend. Total revenue dropped from $1.83B to $1.59B, and although the COGS also decreased a bit, the gross profit fell by about a third to just $318M.

OI Investor Relations

Of course the company remained profitable as OI was able to reduce its operating expenses on other levels as well: The SG&A expenses decreased by in excess of 15%. And that’s how a $166M lower gross profit was mitigated to a $153M decrease in pre-tax earnings (notwithstanding seeing the interest expenses increase by approximately $10M). The average tax bill was pretty high, resulting in $76M in net income of which $72M was attributable to the shareholders of O-I Glass. This worked out to approximately $0.46 in net income, based on the weighted average share count of just over 154M shares during the quarter.

In the previous articles I was focusing on O-I’s free cash flow performance as the free cash flow is what will help the company to reduce its net debt (and the interest expenses, which are a key driver to accelerating the anticipated free cash flow result).

The reported operating cash flow was a negative $270M but this includes a $492M working capital build-up (mainly due to seasonal effects as the working capital investments are traditionally higher in the first quarter of the year). Adjusted for changes in the working capital position, the underlying operating cash flow was a positive $222M.

OI Investor Relations

This barely covered the $213M in total capital expenditures but keep in mind the first quarter was very capex-heavy for O-I Glass as the company spent a disproportional amount of its anticipated full-year capex in the first quarter.

First of all, the total full-year capex spending is now estimated at $550-575M. Even if you use the higher end of the guidance, this means the average quarterly capex is just $145M which is approximately $70M lower than what OI spent in the first quarter. Using the average quarterly capex of $145M, the underlying free cash flow result in the first quarter of the year was approximately $77M or almost exactly $0.50 per share. And that’s not bad at all.

Additionally, the sustaining capex is likely just around $400-425M per year, which means the underlying sustaining free cash flow was approximately 60% higher than the $0.50/share I mentioned above.

But the full-year guidance revision leaves a sour aftertaste

The main culprit for the market’s reaction after publishing Q1 results was the reduced full-year guidance. Whereas OI was expecting the sales volume growth to be in the low to mid single digits, the company has reduced the expectation to a flat volume with a low single digit growth as the maximum. This immediately had a knock-on effect on all other elements of the company’s financial performance as the EBITDA was cut by in excess of 5% while the adjusted EPS will now come in at just around $1.5-2.00 vs. the $2.25-2.65 the company was anticipating before.

OI Investor Relations

The total capex guidance has been narrowed to $550-575M from $550-600M but the free cash flow result will likely suffer as well as the midpoint of the new guidance is just $125M, about 30% below the previous midpoint of $175M.

OI Investor Relations

While the company will remain profitable, it definitely is a disappointing update.

Investment thesis

In the past few months since the previous article was published, I had written numerous put options which all expired out of the money. Ahead of the company’s earnings result I wrote a few P13 and 14s, and on Wednesday, after the share price nosedived, I decided to write more put options, all in the $11-12-13 range expiring in May, June and August.

While the reduced guidance is a clear negative and I'm disappointed in the guidance cut, I still have a long-term investment horizon and a position in OI in the low-$10 range still deserves a spot in my portfolio and I'm accumulating at these levels. On its Q4 conference call, O-I Glass’ management indicated we're in the final phase of its customers destocking and hopefully this phase will come to an end soon. We saw the same evolution in the beverage can industry where the destocking process weighed on the financial results of the can producers, but the demand recently rebounded.