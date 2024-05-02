O-I Glass: Guidance Cut Creates New Buy Opportunity

May 02, 2024 10:30 AM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI) Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • O-I Glass's Q1 results showed pressure from customer destocking, with gross profit falling by about a third.
  • The company's operating cash flow was negative, but adjusted for changes in working capital, it was positive.
  • O-I Glass reduced its full-year guidance, leading to a disappointing market reaction and a decrease in expected sales volume growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Two Bottles of Beer on Wooden Table

jirkaejc/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) for several years now as I like the packaging and container industry and think O-I’s glass containers are in a good position to take advantage of the increasing demand. The company’s

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.15K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have written put options, and some of them are now in the mone.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News