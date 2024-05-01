Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

At the start of 2022, I believed that shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were not clean enough for me despite an interesting deal for Purolite, as announced at the time. Ever since, the company has seen solid sales growth, but moreover margin momentum in 2023, with this momentum set to be maintained in 2024.

Given this backdrop, there is much to like, as Ecolab has long underperformed its solid positioning, and traded at nosebleed earnings multiples, but the operating performance is now catching up with the higher expectations.

Currently, forward multiples come down a great deal, but amidst still demanding valuations and a somewhat smaller but cheaper divestment, I am still a bit cautious, although I recognize the operating strides made meanwhile.

A Look At Ecolab

Ecolab partners to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier, focusing on people health, planet health and business health. The company provides science-based solutions, data-driven insights and services to achieve this.

The company is a huge business, employing nearly 50,000 workers across 40 industries, operating in nearly 200 countries. Nearly half of sales are generated from industrial clients, a third from institutional & specialty business, about 10% from life science, and a similar percentage from all other companies.

Just over half of sales are generated in North America, about a quarter in EMEA, with the reminder generated in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Examples of some product and service solutions offered include water applications, water safety programs, treatment solutions, wastewater applications, pest elimination, digital consulting, consultation services, among many others.

The company is well positioned to megatrends including focus on water preservation and quality, as well as the climate at large. Moreover, people's health and food safety and quality are key long-term drivers as well.

Despite this great positioning, this has not really translated into the results if we look at the past decade, with Ecolab Inc. sales up just a billion from $14 billion to $15 billion over the past decade, although the company spun off Championx back in 2019, with some $2.4 billion in sales leaving the door.

Amidst this very modest sales growth, the company reported flattish margins, while a mere 5% of shares were bought back over this ten-year time period, as the actual achievements have been underwhelming given its positioning.

With Ecolab Inc. shares trading at $230 early in 2022, I was rather cautious. Pegging realistic earnings power at $4.60 per share, the company traded at 50 times earnings, as the company furthermore torched along $5 billion in net debt. This resulted in nosebleed valuations, not backed up by the track record of the business.

The company did announce an interesting $3.7 billion deal for Purolite, a high-value separation and purification solution business, adding $0.4 billion in revenues. Valued at 9 times sales, with the own business valued at 5.5 times sales, the faster growing company would become a revenue driver to Ecolab, badly needed as the valuations were too high for me to get involved.

Dead Flat

Over the past two years and a bit, shares of Ecolab have been trading dead flat at $230, although that shares traded below the $150 mark by the end of 2022, and subsequently recovered to prevailing levels.

Earlier this year, Ecolab reported a solid 8% increase in 2023 sales to $15.3 billion, with GAAP operating profits up 28% to $1.99 billion. GAAP net earnings were up 26% to $1.37 billion, for GAAP earnings equal to $4.79 per share. Adjusted earnings rose much less pronounced, but were still up to $5.21 per share.

Net debt was reported at $7.3 billion, manageable with EBITDA reported at $2.9 billion, for a leverage ratio of about 2.5 times. The 286 million shares of the company now still trade at $230, for a $66 billion equity valuation, and a $73 billion enterprise valuation. This still results in a sky-high valuation with realistic earnings seen around $5 per share, but fortunately the company guided for strong growth in 2024. Adjusted earnings for this year are seen up 17-25% to $6.10-$6.50 per share. While this marks spectacular growth, shares still trade at 36-37 times adjusted earnings, once achieved.

On the final day of April, Ecolab posted a 5% increase in first quarter sales to $3.8 billion, as strong pricing and costs savings measure meant that adjusted earnings per share were up 52% to $1.34 per share following an impressive 400 basis point operating margin expansion. Pricing contributed about 3% to reported sales growth, with the remaining 2% growth stemming from an increase in volumes.

On the back of these strong first quarter earnings, Ecolab hiked the full year adjusted earnings guidance by a midpoint of $0.25 per share to $6.40-$6.70 per share. This is expected to be achieved with full-year sales up 2-3% on the back of pricing, and 1-2% contribution by higher volumes.

Net debt actually ticked down to $7.1 billion, as leverage ratios rapidly dome down to about 2 times here. Frankly, the shares count actually ticked up to 288 million shares, up by around a percent compared to the year before.

A Bolt-On Divestment

Alongside the release of the first quarter results, Ecolab announced a $950 million deal to divest its global surgical solutions business to private company Medline. The business, which generated $400 million in sales in 2023, provides innovative sterile drape solutions. A 2.4 times sales multiple being fetched marks a big discount compared to the company's own valuation at roughly twice that sales multiple.

The conference call more or less confirmed a $60 million EBITDA contribution from these activities, as this implies a reasonable 15 times multiple has been fetched, with these being lower margin activities.

And Now?

The truth is that the company is actually firing on it cylinders, with the operating performance being impressive, but even in this case, a mid-thirties forward earnings multiple is quite demanding. Comforting is that some momentum has been unleashed and with pro forma net debt down to $6 billion, there is financial room for more cash deployment, also confirmed in a recent 8% dividend hike, now payable at $2.28 per share per annum.

Amidst all this, I am turning more upbeat on Ecolab Inc. shares given the improved operating performance, but the expectations were high to start from. Even as shares now trade stagnant around the $200 mark from 2019, the valuation has been very high to grow into. This means that I definitely grow more appreciative of the business, but am not willing to commit capital just yet.