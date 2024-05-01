Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Glidewell - Investor Relations
Chris Sharng - President
Scott Davidson - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Natural Health Trends Corp First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Michelle Glidewell. Please go ahead.

Michelle Glidewell

Thank you, and welcome to Natural Health Trends’ first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. During today’s call, there may be statements made relating to the future results of the company that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements through the result of certain factors, including those set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It should also be noted that today’s call will be webcast live and can be found on the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at naturalhealthtrendscorp.com. Instructions for accessing the archived version of the conference call can be found in today’s financial results press release, which was issued at approximately 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends.

Chris Sharng

Thank you, Michelle, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results. With me today is Scott Davidson, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our financial performance for the quarter reflects a $1 million rise in deferred revenue, resulting in a decrease in recognized revenue compared to the same period last year. We expect gradual recognition of this deferred

